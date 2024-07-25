New York Swim Week Proudly Presents “Swimtopia” in Partnership With The Makeup Academy NYC

Runway at NYSW 2023 Evita Scoccia, Founder and CEO of New York Swim Week Behind the Scenes at New York Swim Week 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Makeup Academy NYC is thrilled to announce that its ICON Pro Team is the exclusive makeup, hair and styling partner of New York Swim Week NYSW ) for the 4th year in a row. This prestigious event, themed "Swimtopia," promises to captivate audiences with its aquatic allure and cutting-edge swimwear designs from around the globe.About NYSWNew York Swim Week 2024, scheduled for July 27, will take place at the Life Time Sky Pool Deck, featuring both Day and Night shows. With top models and 25 designers showcasing their latest collections, the event is set to welcome 1,000 guests and generate significant buzz:15,000 followers100,000 website impressions15,000 email subscribers5 million social media impressions20 million YouTube video viewsA Partnership Built on ExcellenceChristopher Wargo, CEO of The Makeup Academy NYC, shares his excitement about the event:"The NYSW show is worthy of MIAMI Swim week, but it is in NYC! Amazing models, makeup artists, designers, producers, and celebrity influencers come together to highlight the vibe and edge of today's swimwear while doing it with grace, high energy, and in an exhilarating atmosphere that portrays an incredible beachy-summer environment 15-20 stories over NYC!"Evita Scoccia, Founder of NYSW, echoes this sentiment:"We’re thrilled to continue our 4-year partnership with our amazing makeup and hair sponsor The Makeup Academy NYC for NY Swim Week 2024! Get ready to dive into the dazzling world of 'Everything Chrome Swimtopia' with us."Opportunities for Students and AlumniParticipation in New York Swim Week presents invaluable CAREER opportunities for current and future students of The Makeup Academy. Wargo explains:"This show offers our students and alumni the chance to continue their journey and evolution as ICONIC leaders in the ever growing $575 Billion Beauty World alongside some of the most talented colleagues and guests from around the world. It's a total professional career life changer for all involved, providing experience, exposure, and evolution."About The Makeup Academy NYCAt The Makeup Academy NYC, we believe that dreams come true with hard work if you have the courage and drive to Dare to Dream and Unleash your passion! Over the last 10 years The Makeup Academy NYC has grown from a small school to an internationally recognized institution.As a prominent ICONIC leader in Makeup Education, we are licensed by the New York State Department of Education for all of our professional programs with endless potential career opportunities for our students all around the Globe! Going beyond NYSW, The Makeup Academy NYC also sponsors professional Fashion Shows in New York, Miami, Paris and in the future... Milan, London, and Japan.In 2023, The Makeup Academy NYC expanded to Philadelphia, opening a campus in the exclusive, high-end Rittenhouse neighborhood. The student enrollments and excitement regarding the Philadelphia Campus is evident with the significant interest in the rare opportunity to combine the best of two amazing cities NYC and Philly. Wargo states: “Our focus has been to combine and bring the resources of these two vibrant and iconic cities together in a unique format that provides our students with an invaluable experience with amazing potential career opportunities around the world.”Jena Fine, President of The Makeup Academy NYC New York Campus also expressed that “The Makeup Academy NYC offers aspiring makeup artists the opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge, work for major makeup brands, participate in fashion or editorial shoots, and join bridal teams around the world. We are dedicated to helping our students achieve their dreams and become the next inspirational hair and makeup specialists.”Join us as we make waves at New York Swim Week 2024 and celebrate the art of makeup in the heart of New York City!

