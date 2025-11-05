Impact Soccer, New Jersey Crush Transform Player Development With AI-Powered Video Analysis

Using Impact Soccer AI saved New Jersey Crush nearly 56% on annual video analysis costs while improving player engagement and coaching efficiency.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Soccer , a U.S.-based company using artificial intelligence to analyze team and player performance for soccer matches, announced the success of its partnership with New Jersey Crush FC , one of the state’s most established female youth programs. Through weekly usage of Impact Soccer’s analytics platform and the club’s adoption of a new lightweight camera system called Xbot , video and analysis costs were cut by 56%. This shift also improved player engagement, coaching efficiency, and overall performance during the fall season compared to the previous year.The collaboration has reshaped how NJ Crush captures and analyzes match data. They started by replacing expensive legacy camera systems and opted to the more portable camera solution for this case study, Xbot. NJ Crush’s coaches can now film scrimmages or matches and upload footage to Impact Soccer which is camera system agnostic. Once Impact Soccer processes the match, NJ Crush coaches and players receive AI-powered performance insights within hours on the entire match. The result: more time developing players and zero time editing video, creating highlights and sharing of the results.“Impact Soccer has completely changed how we operate,” said Lee Glover, executive director at New Jersey Crush. “We’ve already saved thousands of dollars across the club and our coaches finally have time to focus on what really matters: developing players from the analysis their system provides.”Simon Royal, partner coach and technical lead for the U12 and U13 age groups, emphasized the simplicity and value of using Impact Soccer with their new camera system. “Setup time used to be a huge headache; each camera could take 15 minutes or more. Analysis often stretched into days, which by the time we got to looking at the video it was too late and we’d have to rush to prepare for the next match without any analysis, statistics or highlights for quick reference,” Royal said. “Now, we’re done in minutes and get real insights that players can actually act on in the form of hundreds of auto-clipped highlights in hours, the same day.”Impact Soccer’s platform provides a unified, data-driven view of performance with visual metrics rather than raw numbers alone. It includes standard statistics such as possession per team, challenges won, goals, corners, and completed passes; however, it is now adding premium metrics that highlight team shape, lines broken via passing, and triangle passing options, among others. “Everyone benefits: the coach, the player and the parent,” Glover said. “It’s brought clarity and connection to every part of the game and we get non-biased results because the system operates completely without humans in the loop once we load the video.”The financial and operational advantages have been equally significant. By using Xbot cameras, the club can share equipment across teams, avoiding the need to purchase excessive units. “We’re saving a lot of money and haven’t sacrificed quality,” Glover added. “The combination of an independent camera system with Impact Soccer's AI does everything we need.”Beyond cost savings, the platform has redefined the coaching process. Time once spent editing film or troubleshooting uploads is now devoted to on-field instruction. “We’re back to coaching,” Royal said. “The technology works and is reliable.”Looking ahead, Impact Soccer sees continued innovation. Upcoming features, including individual player statistics and near-real-time analysis, are viewed as major growth markets. Both will help athletes track progress and share achievements directly with college and professional recruiters. “Once features like that are live, it’ll take our player development to yet another next level,” Glover said. Impact Soccer’s partnership with New Jersey Crush underscores a shared commitment to accessible, AI-powered performance analysis that empowers players and coaches alike. Together, they are shaping the future of youth soccer one match, one insight and one player at a time while driving down costs and increasing adoption from anyone with a camera and a dream.For more information about Impact Soccer, visit www.impactsoccer.ai and follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.Media contact:Impact Soccermedia@mpact.ai

