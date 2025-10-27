Impact Soccer Revolutionizes Match Analysis with AI-Powered Video Insights

Impact Soccer Dashboard 2025

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Soccer has introduced a breakthrough in sports analytics with an AI-driven platform that lets teams analyze game footage from any camera source, including smartphones and tablets, and all in a single step. The solution removes the need for costly equipment, complicated setups, and hours of manual video review.Nearly 500 teams, academies, and clubs across all levels from youth to professional are already using the platform. It has recently attracted strong interest from English Premier League academies and boasts NCAA Division I programs already using it today.The appeal comes from its combination of speed, automation, and depth of analysis. Impact Soccer’s computer vision and AI can process a full match in just 4 to 6 hours and sometimes even faster. It provides detailed insights into both on-ball and off-ball activity for anyone reviewing the film and alleviates the need to edit film. Parents, players, coaches and analysts simply drag and drop their footage, and the system automatically highlights 15 team stats at a minimum that might otherwise go unnoticed.“No other platform makes video analysis this easy,” said Noah Walker, owner of DMV Sports Media, who has integrated Impact Soccer into live-streamed matches and post-game reviews. “It enhances the viewing experience for fans while giving coaches and players valuable insights to raise their performance. We cover UPSL matches regionally and this technology adds a layer we did not have last year.”In the coming weeks, Impact Soccer will add individual player statistics and live stats across its platform to all customers, giving athletes, coaches, and agents new tools to evaluate and improve performance in the near future."With its ease of use, affordability, and professional-grade analytics, Impact Soccer is redefining how teams at every level approach performance review and player development," said Josh Konowe, founder and CEO.

