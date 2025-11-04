Cuban Entrepreneur Tito Haute Elevates Latin Luxury with His Debut Jewelry Collection in Paris

Tito Haute became the first Cuban and one of the few Latin designers to present a fine jewelry collection for men and children at this prestigious event.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cuban entrepreneur and jewelry designer Jorge Fernández, better known as Tito Haute , made his debut at Paris Fashion Week with his first luxury jewelry collection for men and children. His journey, from washing cars in the United States to gracing one of the world’s most prestigious fashion stages, embodies resilience, vision, and Latin excellence.Driven by discipline and an unwavering belief in purpose, Tito Haute transformed his early experiences into the foundation of a growing brand that bridges authenticity, creativity, and luxury. “Every stage of my life taught me to honor effort and to build with intention. Success is not defined by where you start, but by how you rise,” he shared.His presence at Paris Fashion Week represents a milestone for the Latin creative industry, positioning him as one of the few Latinos, and the first Cuban, to introduce fine jewelry for men and children in such a global arena.Under his brand El Elefante de Oro, also the name of his boutique based in Florida, Tito Haute blends artistry with purpose, offering timeless pieces that reflect sophistication and identity. His Paris showcase was presented in collaboration with Casa Sousa, a distinguished Colombian fashion house renowned for its refined craftsmanship and dedication to design excellence.“My vision was to create jewelry that men and children could wear with confidence and pride,” said Tito Haute. “Luxury is not only about opulence; it’s about authenticity, meaning, and emotional connection.”Recognized for his distinctive presence on TikTok, where charisma meets craftsmanship, Tito Haute has cultivated a digital community inspired by his story and values. “I believe in being true to my roots, in speaking with my own accent, and in inspiring others to embrace who they are,” he noted.Tito Haute’s debut in Paris marks more than a career milestone—it represents a statement of identity, culture, and purpose. His success illustrates how Latin creativity continues to redefine global luxury with integrity, innovation, and soul.For Haute, success is not just measured in fame but in impact — the ability to inspire others to rise, create, and lead with integrity. “Every person’s story has value,” he affirms. “Mine began with work that few want to do, but it led me here — to Paris — to show that discipline and passion can turn any dream into reality.”With El Elefante de Oro, Tito Haute continues to expand his presence internationally, building a legacy that celebrates Latin creativity, entrepreneurship, and excellence in design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.