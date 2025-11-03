Mayor Michelle Wu Announces a One-Year Contract Extension with Boston Police Patrolmen's Association

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that a one-year contract extension has been ratified by the membership of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association (BPPA), the union representing the majority of Boston Police officers. This contract embodies further transparency and reform while also ensuring the wellbeing of officers, building on the landmark 2023 police reform contract. The ratification vote took place on October 29, 2025. This is the second police reform contract reached between the City of Boston and the BPPA under the leadership of Mayor Wu.

“Every day, our police officers sacrifice so much to serve our communities. Boston wouldn’t be the safest major city in the country without the dedication of our incredible officers,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This contract represents our constant efforts to deepen trust between our police officers and our communities, while also ensuring they are supported to be their very best. I’m so grateful to serve alongside Commissioner Michael Cox every day as he advances a strong vision for the department, and I’m thankful to President Calderone for his partnership with the City of Boston.”

“Our officers do a difficult job. It is important for them to know their work is valued, and for them to continue to embrace their role in building trust and fulfilling our mission of Community Policing,” said Commissioner Michael Cox, Boston Police Department. “The Mayor has repeatedly shown that the City values our officers and their families. This contract contributes to improving officer wellbeing, while also heightening standards for accountability and professionalism. This will continue to make our Department better and our City safer. We are grateful to the Mayor for her ongoing support.”

“This contract represents the shared vision between Mayor Wu and myself: a police department with the necessary supports and resources for our officers and a commitment to the highest standards of policing,” said President of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association Larry Calderone. “I’m so grateful to Mayor Wu for her unwavering support for our police officers and for her administration for bargaining in good faith to deliver this contract for my members.”

The new agreement covers the period from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, at a total one-year estimated cost of $6.7 million. Under the contract, every officer will receive a 2% wage increase and 1% will be added to the hazardous duty differential.

For the first time, requiring patrol officers to wear nametags

Underlining the City’s work to further transparency, the new contract will guarantee that all BPPA officers will now wear nametags, similar to the Superior Officers’ Federation. At a time when federal agents are seen on American streets with masks shielding their identity, Boston Police officers will now wear their names as a part of their uniform humanizing who they are when interacting with and serving residents and deepening trust with communities.

Ensuring officer wellbeing

All BPPA officers will now have free access to the gyms in Boston Police facilities, including facilities at each police district, headquarters, and the Police Academy. Prior to this contract, officers were required to pay a monthly fee to access the department’s gyms, and the fees would help cover costs associated with equipment and cleaning supplies.

Additionally, this contract allows officers to workout 30 minutes per shift at the Department gyms. Supervisors will only approve workout time when there is an operational ability based on the normal staffing levels. If it is a busy shift and police operations would be affected, supervisors will deny the workout time. This change is important for officers’ physical and mental health, and representative of the City’s investment into officers’ wellbeing.

Overhauling evaluations to create the highest standards for our officers

This contract overhauls the process of evaluating performance of patrol officers. The City has completed its bargaining obligations, which will allow it to roll out a more detailed and thorough system of evaluations. This is a key reform in pursuing accreditation of the Boston Police Department by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the leading national authority on recognized standards for professionalism, performance, and accountability in policing.

Increasing the Field Training Officers program pay

Under this new contract, the Boston Police Academy has revised the Field Training Officer (FTO) program to provide for better training and accountability of new recruits. Beginning August 1, 2025, designated Field Training Officers will receive $40 per week in addition to their regular compensation for the duration of each Field Training Officer program, which will run for a minimum of 12 weeks per academy class. Raising this pay from $10 to $40 will help to recruit experienced officers to participate in the program, bettering the training for recruits.

Furthering changes to the detail system

Further reforming the detail system for police officers, this new contract makes additional changes to streamline the process and better align detail shifts with regular department shifts. It also further clarifies additional detail types that will now be prioritized for staffing.

Shifting clerical functions of assigning details

This contract shifts the clerical functions of distributing and assigning overtime away from patrol officers. This change is in alignment with the department's work to shift non-police functions to civilians and use electronic platforms to free up officers so they’re able to perform more traditional policing functions.

Standardizing the start and end of details

The agreement makes changes to the paid detail system by allowing a minimal amount of overlap between an officer’s regularly scheduled shift and a detail.

Five new parking garages will be added to priority details

To ensure public safety around the most dangerous or most trafficked details, the contract adds five new parking garages to highest priority details, or Type 1 Details, as outlined in the 2023 contract. These include garages Downtown and in the Back Bay that can often cause traffic issues, either on the street or in the garage. Highest priority details, or Type 1 Details, are defined as events and activities that pose a substantial risk to public safety, including major events with anticipated attendance over 5,000 people; utility or construction details at major arteries, in busy intersections, or in areas with heavy traffic; or areas due to an emergency. These types of details are filled first to prioritize public safety of road users, under the 2023 contract.

Creating changes to the summer vacation period

Each year, officers are allowed to schedule two weeks of vacation throughout the summer months during a specific 14 weeks, creating seven two-week vacation periods for officers. The new contract adds an additional two-week vacation period, so that the summer vacation time runs for a total of 16 weeks, broken down into eight two-week periods. Adding another period reduces the number of officers off on any given two week period, increasing staffing levels during the summer months and reducing the need for overtime by other officers.

Increasing sick time buyback

This contract extension allows patrol officers to buy back an additional 20 days of sick time at retirement. Prior to this extension, patrol officers could sell back the equivalent of 80 days of sick time, but can now sell back 100 days.

Now that the agreement has been ratified by the BPPA membership, Mayor Wu will soon file an appropriation order with the Boston City Council to allocate the funding for the contract.

This one-year contract extension between the City of Boston and the BPPA builds on the major reform contract that was signed, ratified and announced in December 2023. That five-year contract included cost of living adjustments and significant reforms in discipline, paid details, medical leave, union release, officer retention, and educational incentives. Since the beginning of her administration, Mayor Wu has made it a priority to achieve reform within the Boston Police Department (BPD) through contract negotiations, delivering the highest standards of community policing to keep our residents safe and ensuring resources for the health and well-being of police officers and their families.