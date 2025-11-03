Local Latino Community Organizations Preserve Space to Preserve Culture

Latino communities in Boston are integral to our cultural fabric, playing a vital role in how we preserve the built environment. Learn more about how protecting our city’s history also protects social and cultural landscape of our Latino communities.

Photo Credit: IBA Boston, Instagram Post, Festival Betances 2024

When urban renewal came to the South End in 1967, the residents of Parcel 19 in the South End, largely Puerto Rican, participated in a series of demonstrations and direct action, eventually forming the Emergency Tenants Council in 1968, with the slogan “We shall not be moved from Parcel 19.” This activism was an important step toward forming the non-profit organization, Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, and creating a community development plan for what was to become Villa Victoria. Today, the buildings of Villa Victoria are preserved as part of the South End Landmark District and the culture is preserved in the architectural expressions the community chose, and through traditions such as Festival Betances, which includes musical and cultural dance performances on a plaza around which Villa Victoria was built.

Photo Credit: Sociedad Latina, Facebook Post, 2021

The spirit of cultural and historic preservation does not end there for the Latino community in Boston. In 1968, Sociedad Latina formed to promote cultural, social, and recreational activities for the small population of Latinos in South Boston. By the early 1980s, Sociedad Latina moved to Mission Hill and had introduced office training, counseling, English education, and other advocacy efforts. The organization today offers Saturday classes with music enrichment for ages 8-18, and STEAM classes through afterschool and summer programs, and through youth jobs. The program has always understood arts as a means for children to express themselves and engage with their community and space. In 2019, Sociedad Latina was awarded CPA funding to restore the exterior architectural features of their 1912 historic building at 1530 Tremont Street. Originally an apartment building with a ground floor retail space, Sociedad Latina has transformed it into an energetic center for learning and civic engagement.

Photo Credit: Boston Landmarks Commission Study Report, 2022

In the 1980s, parents and concerned residents aiming to reduce youth violence around Hyde/Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain founded Hyde Square Task Force. The group purchased the Blessed Sacrament Complex in 2014 when the complex of school, church, and rectory was put up for sale. A pending landmark since 2005, the Task Force worked with the community from 2014-2018 and “coordinated several studies to understand the condition of the church and the feasibility of its redevelopment as a center for arts and culture.” Though they found their plans weren’t financially feasible, the goal to preserve the church building had been a priority for multiple neighborhood organizations since it was originally sold by the Catholic Church in 2008. The Hyde Square community selected a proposal submitted by developer Pennrose Properties, that honored this goal through its adaptive reuse of the site, creation of affordable housing, and an interior multipurpose and performance space for the Task Force. The organization focuses on Afro-Latin expressions of art in addition to youth employment and educational support among other advocacy efforts. The property was also officially designated an Official Boston Landmark on July 19, 2022.

Hyde Square Task Force led the efforts on having the Centre Street area of Jamaica Plain recognized as the Latin Quarter Cultural District. In 2016, the Boston City Council designated Hyde & Jackson Square Boston’s Latin Quarter and in 2018, it became a Mass Cultural Council designated cultural district. Hyde Square Task Force celebrated the moment with a community event with music, dance, theater, and other forms of engagement.

Decades apart, both Sociedad Latina and Hyde Square Task Force developed to address specific and similar issues of investing in children and have grown to engage all members of the community they exist in to offer enrichment and pathways to success. Through the use of cultural music and dance, the programs not only required physical space but informed how the space reflected a convergence of culture and history. This consideration and recognition of the importance of preservation of space is an important function of communicating the immediate needs of Latinos in Boston.

Photo Credit: East Boston Community Development Corporation Website

Today, East Boston is a neighborhood that has become home to a large number of Latino Bostonians. The former and historic East Boston Library on Meridian Street (1914) is home to the Veronica Robles Cultural Center, among other community-focused organizations.

The center opened after the passing of Veronica Robles and Willy Lopez’s daughter, Kithzia, who was a dancer and cheerleader. The organization centers her love for cultural dance as well as Veronica and Willy’s experiences as a Mariachi singer and an iconic producer to Latino musicians, respectively. Their experience not only informs the programming they offer in entrepreneurship, leadership, and arts but the cultural festivals that the Center puts together. The Cultural Center is one of many groups in East Boston that has been engaged in discussion around creating an East Boston Cultural District. The Boston City Council officially backed the creation of the district on October 10, 2025.

Latinos are integral to our City’s cultural fabric, both in terms of how culture is shared and maintained but also in how active they have been to preserve our built environment as a way of protecting their social and cultural landscape. Latino communities and organizations have often found a way to honor the history of their built environment while also adapting it to reflect their presence. Thus, the Latino community in Boston offers one of the most important preservation lessons to learn: proactive cultural preservation is proactive historic preservation.