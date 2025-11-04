JINRUI LEI Charitable Visual Art Exhibition

Young New Life Self-Portrait SKY Gallery & Art Center

FLORAL PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Time Never Stops-What We Can Hold Onto” art exhibition, organized by SKY Gallery & Art Center, brought everyone the energy and compassion of young artists. Held at SKY Gallery & Art Center, the event drew strong support from the neighborhood and welcomed 30 participants, filling the place with artistic inspiration and enthusiasm. The exhibition featured more than 10 artworks by talented artist Jinrui Lei. From Syosset High School Grade 12. In addition to the wonderful artworks, guests were treated to awesome cuisine including wonderful drinks. Here are some words from the artist about some artworks.

Young New Life

“In the painting, two kittens are playing at dawn and seem to try to contact each other, playing on the vibrant yellow-green grass. The sun has not fully risen, and the sky is still covered with a faint layer of darkness. This painting shows the beauty of young life. They are energetic and full of curiosity to try to contact strange peers, just like young people yearn for and fear friends”

Self-Portrait

This painting is a self-portrait. It shows how I see myself—imperfect, like a reflection in a broken mirror—but it's just a reflection; the real me still possesses strengths. What I want to express through this painting is that many teenagers are always preoccupied with their shortcomings, but I want to tell them that they still have their own shining qualities.

SKY Gallery & Art Center is a beacon of hope for those who want to represent themselves through art, inspiring many to do the same, SKY Gallery & Art Center continues to show love, compassion, and dedication to teaching artists all kind.

