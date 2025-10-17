AI Meets Investment: Brown University Student Wins 2025 AI Alpha Contest

Champion urges peers to explore diverse AI models and stay curious about the technology shaping the future of finance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 AI Alpha Investment Contest (AIAC), part of the prestigious Global Investment Contest (GIC) series, has officially concluded, naming Alexander Pak, a sophomore at Brown University majoring in Computer Science and Economics, as this year’s Champion.

Pak praised the contest and encouraged students to embrace learning with AI, noting that “AI can sometimes be biased and simply reinforce your own views, which may lead to tunnel vision.” He added, “I recommend exploring different models — that kind of interaction can be very insightful.”

This year’s AIAC drew more than 2,300 students from 212 universities across 40 states and 139 cities, reaffirming its position as a leading platform for aspiring leaders in finance, technology, and investment. Participants were challenged to design and execute AI-powered investment strategies focused on sustainability, financial efficiency, and alpha generation.

“We are thrilled to see Alexander’s innovative approach and strong analytical skills shine through in this year’s competition,” said Mr. John W. Allen, Chair of the Contest Management Committee. “His ability to integrate computer science, economics, and AI-driven insights truly reflects the future of investment strategy.”

The AI Alpha Investment Contest is designed to inspire students to apply artificial intelligence and data-driven models in modern portfolio construction. Over several competitive rounds, participants leveraged advanced AI tools to build, test, and present their strategies before a panel of distinguished judges — including industry leaders, academics, and portfolio managers.

The Contest is sponsored by the ACME Society in partnership with Oriental Harbor Investment Management, AInvest and Larson International, in collaboration with CLSA, YOUniversity, GreenFuture and the Omaha Summit.

Launched in 2013, the Global Investment Contest (GIC) series has attracted more than 15,000 participants from top universities around the world. Many past winners have gone on to successful careers at leading financial institutions, consulting firms, and technology companies.

