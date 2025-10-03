UDVMA Assures Continued Support for Veterans During U.S. Government Shutdown

Salt Lake City, Utah — 2 October 2025 As the nation experiences the impacts of a federal government shutdown, the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs (UDVMA) is reassuring Utah’s veterans, service members, and their families that state-level support remains strong and available.

“Utah’s veterans and military families deserve stability and access to the benefits they’ve earned, regardless of national politics,” said Gary Harter, UDVMA Executive Director. “Our department will continue to stand with our veterans to ensure they do not go without guidance or care.”

While some federal programs may be delayed, and the UDVMA office located at 550 Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City is temporarily closed, access to Veteran Service Officers (VSOs) remains available. Veteran Service Officers statewide are assisting with claims, benefits navigation, and resource connections. For Veterans who already have appointments scheduled with their VSOs, off-site meeting locations will be utilized.

Utah’s state-run veterans cemeteries, veterans nursing homes, ​and tuition programs​ remain unaffected by the shutdown.

VA hospitals and clinics are expected to remain open, though veterans may notice slower processing times for some benefits. UDVMA staff are ready to help track and advocate for claims to reduce any disruptions.

Critical crisis resources also remain fully active. Veterans and families in need are encouraged to call 988 and press 1 to connect with the Veterans Crisis Line, available 24/7.

“Our message is simple: do not wait to reach out,” said ​C​ory Pearson, UDVMA Deputy Director of Veterans Services. “Even if some federal offices are delayed, Utah has a strong network of state and community partners ready to help.”

During the shutdown, veterans and family members can contact UDVMA at 801-592-0956 or visit veterans.utah.gov.

UDVMA Procedures During Shutdown

The UDVMA office located at 550 Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City, will not be open for visitors.

To speak with a VSO regarding benefits, call 801-592-0956 during shutdown.

Veterans who already have appointments scheduled with their VSOs, off-site meeting locations will be utilized. Contact your VSO to coordinate approved off-site meeting locations.

(The following information is courtesy US Department of Veterans Affairs)

NOT Impacted by the Shutdown

Veteran health care is not impacted. VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers will be open.

VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits.

Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue.

The Board of Veterans’ Appeals will continue to make decisions on Veterans’ cases.

VA Contact Centers (1-800-MyVA411) and the Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988, Press 1) are open 24/7.

The VA Call Center remains open. 800-827-1000.

Impacted During the Shutdown