Anastasia Soare Brings Beverly Hills to D.C. for a Historic Conversation on Beauty, Business, and Building Community

Raising Brows by Anastasia Soare at Yeleen Beauty Makerspace

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beauty mogul Anastasia Soare, founder and CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, joined Yeleen Beauty Makerspace founder and CEO Rahama Wright on Thursday for an Intimate fireside chat and book signing celebrating Soare’s memoir “Raising Brows.” The event, held at the newly launched Yeleen Beauty Makerspace on Benning Road in Ward 7, drew a packed audience of local entrepreneurs, beauty founders, and community leaders eager to witness two trailblazers share their journeys.Soare opened by congratulating Wright: “You are incredible. I’m so proud of you.” The two women reflected on their friendship that began when Soare awarded Wright a grant in 2021. “Too many brilliant founders are shut out of the labs, equipment, and capital required to scale,” Wright shared. “Yeleen Beauty Makerspace changes that by giving underrepresented entrepreneurs the access and technical support they need to grow.”The conversation quickly became a masterclass in perseverance and purpose. Soare detailed her journey from immigrant aesthetician to global beauty icon, recalling how she developed her signature brow-shaping technique and built a billion-dollar brand from scratch. “I still work like I can’t pay my bills next month,” Soare said. “It’s not about me; it’s about the people who depend on me.”Key Takeaways from the Discussion:• Success requires humility, discipline, and the willingness to give 110 percent… no task is beneath you.• “Don’t take no for an answer,” Soare advised. “Understand your brand, your craft, and push with purpose.”• Rejection is redirection: “Always have a Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C. Shift quickly and never lose momentum.”• True entrepreneurship is about service. “Money shouldn’t change who you are. If everything disappeared tomorrow, I’d still be happy because I have purpose.”• Legacy starts with learning. Soare encouraged attendees to “learn everything… every skill matters someday.”Wright emphasized how Yeleen Beauty Makerspace is helping to redefine what’s possible for D.C.’s beauty economy. “Hosting Anastasia as our first guest sets the bar for what this space represents,” Wright said. “We’re proving that beauty innovation, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship belong right here in Washington, D.C., not just in Beverly Hills.”The event closed with Wright presenting Soare a box of handwritten letters from attendees, symbolizing the gratitude and inspiration sparked by their exchange. Soare was moved: “If you know me, you know I don’t like gifts, but I love cards.”From Benning Road to Beverly Hills, Raising Brows underscored the shared belief that when women invest in each other, entire communities rise. Through Yeleen Beauty Makerspace, Wright is doing more than supporting local founders; she’s reshaping the future of beauty manufacturing and local economic empowerment in the nation’s capital.

