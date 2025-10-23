Yeleen Beauty Makerspace Hosts Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills for Fireside Chat and Book Signing

Raising Brows by Anastasia Soare Anastasia Soare Raising Brows Book Signing Yeleen Beauty Makerspace Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly opened Yeleen Beauty Makerspace proudly announces its first high-profile event, a fireside chat and book signing with Anastasia Soare, Founder and CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, on Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 3443 Benning Rd NE, Washington, DC 20019 (next to Industrial Bank).This milestone event brings together two powerhouse founders whose immigrant stories have shaped the global beauty landscape: Anastasia Soare, a Romanian-born trailblazer who transformed brow artistry into a billion-dollar beauty empire, and Rahama Wright, a Ghanaian-American entrepreneur and founder of Yeleen Beauty Makerspace and Shea Yeleen. Wright’s vision is rooted in creating access, opportunity, and inclusivity within the beauty industry... providing entrepreneurs with the tools to develop and manufacture products locally while also learning how to build and scale sustainable brands.Through the Yeleen Beauty Makerspace, Wright is providing access to a blueprint for building an empire, empowering creators and small businesses to go beyond the basics of product development. The space exists for the community; designed to bridge creativity and commerce, and to elevate underrepresented founders in beauty manufacturing.Hosting Anastasia Soare as its inaugural high-profile guest marks the first step in that mission; showing entrepreneurs what’s possible when vision meets execution. Who better to feature at the Makerspace than Anastasia, an icon who changed the brow and beauty game?Attendees will hear firsthand from Anastasia about her new book, "Raising Brows," which details her extraordinary journey from immigrant to industry innovator, and the lessons she’s learned in building one of the most influential beauty brands in the world. Following the fireside chat, Wright will lead a brief Q&A session with the audience.Each ticket includes a signed copy of “Raising Brows” and an opportunity to meet Anastasia Soare in person; offering invaluable insight and inspiration for beauty founders ready to scale their own brands or beauty enthusiasts looking to connect with trailblazer making history.Event Details:What: Fireside Chat & Book Signing with Anastasia Soare, Founder & CEO of Anastasia Beverly HillsWhen: Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.Where: Yeleen Beauty Makerspace | 3443 Benning Rd NE, Washington, DC 20019 (Next to Industrial Bank)Accessibility: ADA-Accessible Entrance | Street Parking Available Tickets : $40 Flash Sale — includes signed book and admissionWhy Attend:- Hear directly from Anastasia Soare on how she built a billion-dollar beauty empire.- Learn from Rahama Wright’s blueprint for scaling inclusive beauty businesses.- Experience the first major event at the Yeleen Beauty Makerspace... a power move for beauty founders who are serious about growth, not just another meet-and-greet.ABOUT YELEEN BEAUTY MAKERSPACEFounded by entrepreneur and social impact leader Rahama Wright, Yeleen Beauty Makerspace provides small-batch beauty manufacturers and entrepreneurs with access to equipment, training, and resources to scale their businesses. Located in Washington, DC, the Makerspace advances inclusive beauty manufacturing by empowering local creators to compete on a global stage. For more information, visit yeleenbeauty.com.###

