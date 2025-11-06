Mullins Law Group Recognized by Best Lawyers® for Transportation Law in the 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms
Recognition by Best Lawyers® is regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor. The 16th edition of Best Law Firms, independently produced by Best Lawyers, is a trusted benchmark of legal excellence. This year’s results were compiled from more than 110,000 client references, 70,000 peer-lawyers surveyed, and almost 1,000 leadership interviews. This reflects the growing influence and importance of these rankings within the legal industry.
“We’re honored to receive this award for the second year in a row. It motivates us to keep raising the bar for our clients and partners,” said William Mullins, Managing Partner of Mullins Law Group.
About Mullins Law Group, PLLC
Mullins Law Group, PLLC has a long history of experience in railroad law. Its attorneys lend expertise in the legal landscape of the railroad industry, offering unparalleled guidance and support as they assist clients in navigating today’s transportation challenges. https://mullinslawgroup.net/
