Virginia Adaptive Reuse Project Revitalizes Historic Power Plant into Modern Housing

Historic Lorton Power Plant reimagined as residential housing through collaboration of Scott-Long, The Alexander Company, and Elm Street Communities.

This project captures what we enjoy most, which is keeping the history intact while giving it a new purpose. . . Sometimes the best way to build progress is to work with what’s already here.” — John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long Construction

LORTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott-Long Construction (SLC), a commercial construction firm serving the the Washington Metropolitan Region, collaborated with The Alexander Company and Elm Street Communities as the general contractor to transform a historic 1927 power plant into modern residential rental units. As part of the larger Liberty Crest redevelopment in Lorton, Virginia, SLC built 10 distinctive residential units known as The Power Plant at Liberty Crest, preserving the site’s original industrial character while introducing contemporary design and comfort.What was once the site of the Lorton Reformatory and Penitentiary for more than 100 years is now a vibrant community hub. The reformatory was originally commissioned by President Theodore Roosevelt in the early 20th century, and ownership of the property was transferred to Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2002.“This project captures what we enjoy most, which is keeping the history intact while giving it a new purpose,” said John Scott, CEO of SLC. “You don’t have to tear something down to move forward. Sometimes the best way to build progress is to work with what’s already here.”The new housing units maintain the original brick with the inclusion of high-end finishes such as granite countertops, arched windows, and exposed steel trusses. Residents can also enjoy a large community room, electric car charging stations, and a fitness room overlooking a large courtyard.For more information about Scott-Long’s work in adaptive reuse and commercial construction, visit www.scottlong.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.About Scott Long Construction:Since 1961, Scott-Long Construction has built a reputation as one of the Washington Metropolitan region’s most trusted general contractors. The firm delivers pre-construction, construction management, and general contracting services through its “Win-Win Partnership” approach—collaborating closely with owners, architects, and trade partners to provide transparency, accountability, and exceptional quality. The firm's diverse portfolio includes projects across the religious, multifamily, healthcare, assisted living, education, community, industrial, and commercial sectors.About The Alexander Company:The Alexander Company has over 40 years’ experience specializing in historic preservation, urban infill development, and property management. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, The Alexander Company gives new life to historically significant buildings and downtown neighborhoods nationwide. Learn more at alexandercompany.com.About Elm Street Communities:Elm Street Communities was founded in 1977 and has spent the last several decades building more than 64,000 homes. Elm Street Communities operates in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and prides itself on giving consideration to the environment when planning communities. The communities are also designed to promote recreational opportunities and the chance for connecting with others.

