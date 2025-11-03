2026 FIFA World Cup Coming to Missouri No Tax on Official Ticket Sales

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — As fans begin purchasing tickets for designated matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Missouri Department of Revenue, in coordination with the Governor’s Office, is reminding buyers of the no-tax provision on official FIFA ticket purchases.

“It’s not often that such purchases are untaxed, but Missouri is committed to making the FIFA World Cup a success in our state,” Director of Revenue Trish Vincent said. “This exemption applies to both state and local sales tax on all tickets sold to the games through FIFA, FIFA Marketplace or as part of Official FIFA World Cup Hospitality packages.”

For consideration to become a host city, FIFA requires a no-tax qualifier on ticket sales. In 2022, the Missouri General Assembly passed Senate Bill 652, which allows a sales tax exemption on official tickets purchased for all matches of the World Cup games held in the state. After the bill was approved, Kansas City was chosen as a host city for select matches of the 2026 tournament.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Missouri General Assembly in making these ticket tax exemptions possible, allowing Kansas City to be selected as a host city and welcome visitors from across the world,” said Governor Mike Kehoe. “We know this is a worthwhile investment that will bring significant economic benefits, including job creation and increased tourism. Not only will Missouri businesses and retailers benefit from increased sales, but we will also showcase to the world that Missouri is capable of hosting major international events.”

All official ticket sales are tax-exempt, and fans will have additional opportunities to purchase tickets after the Final Draw on December 5, 2025.

DOR cautions Missourians to be aware of potential scams when buying from unofficial sellers who may be promoting speculative, possibly fraudulent tickets. To stay safe, purchase tickets only through the official FIFA website (FIFA.com/tickets) and beware of third-party sites, social media ads, or offers that seem too good to be true.

###