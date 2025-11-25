Willow Springs License Office Reopens Under New Management

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the license office in Willow Springs, MO. The contract has been awarded to Mid-Ozark Insurance Agency Inc.

The license office, located at 405 East Main Street, Suite 2, will open on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Phone: (417) 250-2425.

DOR encourages customers to visit one of the nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Mountain View License Office – 504 West Highway 60

West Plains License Office – 308 Kentucky Avenue, Suite 2

Mountain Grove License Office – 120 South Union Street

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

