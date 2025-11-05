Grandma–Granddaughter Duo Brings Nature and Family Together in The Great Turkey Search

The Great Turkey Search Shelly McHatten

New picture book celebrates the joy of exploring the outdoors, one snowy footprint at a time.

“The woods were quiet; there was no movement,” — Shelly McHatten

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Shelly McHatten and her five-year-old granddaughter, Iris, have turned teatime into a story that families will cherish this holiday season. Their new picture book, The Great Turkey Search, captures the wonder of childhood curiosity, the warmth of family bonds, and the beauty of the great outdoors.

The quest begins with a simple question — “Where did the turkeys go?” — and unfolds into a playful journey through snow-covered woods filled with animal tracks and clues.

Told through the eyes of a child and guided by her grandmother, the book shows how everyday moments can become shared adventures. The writing evokes the sights and sounds of winter with tenderness and simplicity. As the snow crunches under Iris’s boots and the woods fall silent, readers are invited to join the quest:

“The woods were quiet; there was no movement,” writes Iris and her grandma, evoking curiosity and wonder.

That moment of stillness captures what the book is truly about: noticing, wondering, and finding connection in the calm of nature.

Perfect for bedtime reading or holiday gifting, The Great Turkey Search encourages children to look closely at the world around them and create their own stories.

Here are the details of the book:

Title: The Great Turkey Search

Author: Shelly McHatten and Iris

Publisher: American Book Author

Genre: Children’s book/picture book

Language: English

Availability: Now available on Amazon Kindle and in paperback.

