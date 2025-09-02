We the People – Karen Garner’s Debut Novel is a Gripping Tale of Survival and Defiance

We the People vs. The Dead Power Zone Karen Garner

…no matter what craziness is going on, we will survive...” — Karen Garner

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We the People vs. The Dead Power Zone is debut author Karen Garner’s pulse-pounding political thriller set in a near-future America. It begins with the collapse of infrastructure, but as power grids fail, military convoys roll into small towns, and ordinary citizens find themselves in the crosshairs of an unexpected enemy.

At the center of the story is Denny Bachmann, an ordinary man whose life is upended when the armed men from the Dead Power Zone launch a devastating assault on his neighborhood.

Forced to flee through a blackout zone with nothing but a backpack, survival instincts, and a canine companion, Denny’s journey becomes a harrowing exploration of trust, humanity, and resilience. Along the way, he encounters strangers who could be allies — or obstacles — in a fractured nation where trust becomes a scarcity.

A long-time writing aspirant, Garner blends political insight with edge-of-your-seat suspense, drawing on themes of authoritarianism, civil liberties, and the fragility of democracy. The novel raises unsettling questions about power, loyalty, and what it means to be a patriot when the lines between enemy and protector are blurred.

Here are the details of the book:

Title: We the People vs. The Dead Power Zone

Author: Karen Garner

Publisher: AMZ Publication Wing

Genre: Political Thriller / Dystopian Fiction

Language: English

Availability: Available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle

