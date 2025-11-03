First Lady invites public to submit ornaments for State Christmas Tree; lighting ceremony scheduled for Dec. 2

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Office of the First Lady is inviting members of the public to submit handmade ornaments for the North Dakota State Christmas Tree, which will be displayed in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol starting with a tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2.

First Lady Kjersti Armstrong has selected “Peace” as the theme of this year’s State Christmas Tree. Submitted ornaments can vary from traditional to contemporary arts. Items that are commercially produced or made from kits are not eligible.

Designers are free to create ornaments in any shape or medium of their choosing. Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, their email address and a brief one- or two-line description of the ornament, including the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project.

Ornaments must be received in the Office of Management and Budget office no later than Dec. 1. The ornaments become the property of the Office of the First Lady and may be hung on the state tree in ensuing years. Mail ornaments to State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Julie Strom, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND, 58505.

Gov. Kelly Armstrong and the first lady invite the public to join them for the annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony with music, readings and remarks at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in Memorial Hall at the Capitol.