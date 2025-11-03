James Robert Webb Releases Christmas Song Merry Magical Christmas

Photo By Shervin Lainez

As Heard In The Upcoming Holiday Film Music City Mistletoe

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country artist James Robert Webb will bring his onstage charm to the big screen this holiday season, starring as himself in the upcoming family-friendly movie Music City Mistletoe . His track “Merry Magical Christmas” releases today.Filmed earlier this year in Nashville, Tennessee, Music City Mistletoe captures the magic of the holidays against the backdrop of Music City’s vibrant songwriting scene as it follows the life of a songwriter fighting to save her dream. Audiences will recognize iconic Nashville landmarks such as The Commodore Grille, a beloved venue for both emerging and established songwriters. Production also took place in the charming town of Hohenwald, Tennessee, showcasing its picturesque small-town beauty during the Christmas season.“Being part of this movie was a joy — it combines my love for music with the magic of the holidays. Filming in Nashville and having my Christmas song in the movie is a great way to kick off the holiday season.” says Webb.The film was written by Shantell Ogden, an award-winning Nashville artist and songwriter, and is loosely based on her experiences in Nashville. The film features 18 original songs co-written by Shantell, who also executive produced the film. Two of the songs on the soundtrack “Merry Magical Christmas” which releases on November 3 and “Fighting For A Dream” were co-written by Webb and Ogden.About James Robert WebbJames Robert Webb brings a rare duality of talent to Music City Mistletoe—starring as himself, the internationally acclaimed country artist also displays his exceptional work as a dedicated physician. Raised on a small farm near Tulsa, Oklahoma, Webb blends rugged authenticity with deep-rooted musical tradition, channeling influences like Garth Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, and Bob Wills into a modern yet timeless sound. Previously named MusicRow Magazine’s Independent Artist of the Year, Webb has released multiple charting singles. In Music City Mistletoe, his authentic presence and storytelling enhance the film’s heart and holiday spirit, with two original songs featured on the soundtrack.For more information about the film, visit MusicCityMistletoe.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.