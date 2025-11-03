Shasta County Courthouse sets date to reopen floor after water damage repairs

After being closed for months due to significant water damage, the second floor of the Shasta County Superior Court building in Redding is reopening on Monday. The second floor of the six-story courthouse, including criminal courtrooms, was closed in May for repairs. As a result, some courtroom services had been temporarily reassigned to alternate courtrooms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.