In Memoriam: Justice Joseph R. Grodin
California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero began the court’s oral argument session Tuesday with a tribute to former Justice Joseph Grodin, who died in April at age 94.
“On behalf of the court, I want to express our appreciation for Justice Grodin’s service to the court and the people of this state,” Chief Justice Guerrero said. “He had a distinguished career serving as a labor lawyer, Supreme Court justice, and also a professor, and inspired others with his dedication to justice, integrity, and fairness.”
The in memoriam session—open to the public and livestreamed—served as a tribute to Justice Grodin’s service on the court from December 1982 to January 1987.
Speakers included Jake Dear, retired Supreme Court chief supervising attorney who worked under Justice Grodin; Professor Reuel Schiller of the UC College of the Law, San Francisco; and Michael Cohen, Justice Grodin’s grandson.
View photos of the session below. You can read Justice Grodin's oral history by the California Supreme Court Historical Society here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.