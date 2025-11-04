Rimes Strengthens Global Leadership Team with Appointment of Ross Allen and Bill Blythe

LONDON AND NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community, today announced two senior appointments as part of its continued investment in talent and global growth. Ross Allen joins as Head of APAC, while Bill Blythe joins as Global Head of EDM Sales.

These strategic additions to the Rimes team reinforce the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in APAC and driving sustained momentum worldwide, with both leaders bringing extensive expertise in capital markets data solutions, enterprise data management and experience managing complex client relationships across global financial institutions.

Ross Allen joins as Head of APAC

Ross Allen brings more than 25 years of global fintech and enterprise data experience to Rimes. He has held senior leadership roles at IHS Markit (now S&P Global) in London, Singapore and Australia and most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Vyzrd, an AI-enabled climate-risk analytics firm. Based in Australia, Ross will lead Rimes’ growth strategy and client engagement across APAC, strengthening the company’s regional presence and partnerships.

“The investment Rimes is making in the APAC region reflects the company’s commitment to our clients and the growing demand for intelligent, enterprise-grade data solutions,” commented Allen. “I look forward to working with our clients, partners and team to drive innovation in capital markets, and build on the momentum in APAC.”

Bill Blythe joins Rimes as Global Head of EDM Sales

Bill Blythe joins Rimes as Global Head of Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Sales, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience in financial technology and data management. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Sales, Enterprise Data Management at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he led teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC. Before joining S&P Global, Bill was Global Business Development Director at Gresham Technologies and previously held senior roles at SmartStream Technologies, Mercator, and Finastra, building a track record of commercial excellence and strategic growth.

Bill’s decision to join Rimes reflects the macroeconomic trends transforming the data landscape, including growing market complexity and the rising demand for stronger integration and governance. He believes these forces position Rimes to play a leading role in helping financial institutions strengthen data management and unlock greater intelligence across global markets.

“We’re entering a period of real opportunity in investment data management,” said Blythe, “The market is evolving fast, driven by AI and data complexity. Rimes’ heritage gives us a unique foundation to lead this next wave of innovation, and I look forward to partnering with clients to unlock greater value from their data.”

About Rimes

Rimes provides transformative enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than US$ 75 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. For more information, please visit www.rimes.com.



Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.