Cliffwater’s Direct Lending Indexes Available through Rimes

Leading benchmark for private debt – the most widely accepted measure for middle market loan performance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment platform solutions to the global investment community, announces that the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI) suite is now available through Rimes’ Benchmark Data Service. The CDLI was the first published index tracking the U.S. direct lending market and has become the industry standard for measuring performance in private credit. It currently covers approximately 19,000 directly originated middle market loans representing $465 billion in total assets. The suite includes the flagship CDLI, in gross and net return variants, as well as sub-indices focused on upper middle market and lower middle market borrowers, senior loans, venture-backed loans, and perpetual non-exchange traded BDCs.

Asset managers and asset owners worldwide work with Rimes to efficiently curate and manage validated, policy-driven data across asset classes, improving accuracy, productivity and time to market.

Patrick Walsh, Head of Foundational Data a Rimes comments: “As investment in private markets has grown, so has the demand for better transparency into the performance of those investments. Rimes is continually expanding our data universe, and private assets data is a strong focus area for us – we are committing to helping our clients curate and onboard the very best private market data sources. Cliffwater’s CDLI is a great addition to our index coverage in the private credit and lending market space.”

