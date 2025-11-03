Balfour Capital Group Expands Global Reach Through Strategic Partnership with Zsys Capital

Global partnership merges Balfour’s algorithmic trading and Zsys’s Enhanced Indexation to deliver next-generation portfolio innovation.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG ISLAND, HONG KONG, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group (“Balfour”), a global quantitative investment-banking and asset-management firm, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Zsys Capital, forming a powerful alliance between two institutions committed to data-driven portfolio innovation and human-centered decision-making.Under the agreement, Balfour Capital Group Hong Kong will serve as the exclusive global distribution partner for Zsys Morus 3A, a European-listed Exchange Traded Product (ETP) registered under ISIN XS2969255517 and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. This partnership unites two quantitative powerhouses — Zsys Capital’s Enhanced Indexation framework and Balfour’s multi-asset algorithmic trading architecture — to deliver institutional-grade portfolio solutions that combine mathematical precision, diversification, and global accessibility.A Shared Philosophy: Quantitative Precision Empowered by Human InsightBoth Balfour Capital Group and Zsys Capital are built on quantitative research, machine learning, and systematic modelling. Yet both institutions believe the real differentiator lies at the intersection of technology and human judgment. Their shared vision: use mathematics to identify opportunity, but rely on people to interpret, contextualize, and execute it.“Both firms are fundamentally quantitative, but our common strength is human understanding,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. “Algorithms process probabilities — people interpret purpose. Eduardo Rolla and Felipe Litwinski share our conviction that technology must enhance, not replace, human intelligence.”Strategic Synergy and Global ExpansionLed by Steve Alain Lawrence (CIO), Johan Boos (Head of Europe), and Vikram Srivastava (Head of Asia), Balfour Capital Group operates through a worldwide platform of more than 300 wealth managers serving institutions, family offices, and private investors. With US $500 million in assets under management, Balfour’s quantitative platform combines algorithmic precision, risk-adjusted engineering, and disciplined discretionary oversight.The firm’s recent acquisition of Market Logic Network — a technology company specializing in AI-driven CRM, workflow automation, and data-analytics infrastructure — further strengthens this partnership.Market Logic Network (marketlogicnetwork.com) designs and integrates intelligent systems that combine CRM, automation, predictive analytics, and digital engagement tools for financial institutions. By incorporating its proprietary technology, Balfour can seamlessly onboard investors, optimize advisor-client communications, and analyze portfolio behavior in real time.This infrastructure directly complements Zsys Capital’s Enhanced Indexation framework, allowing Balfour to:• Distribute Zsys’s Vienna-listed ETPs globally through its digitized CRM platform.• Merge Zsys’s quant data with Balfour’s research analytics for deeper investor insight.• Enhance transparency and compliance through real-time reporting for institutional allocators.“Our acquisition of Market Logic Network enhances the visibility and scalability of the Zsys product line across our global distribution network,” said Lawrence. “It embodies our core philosophy of diversification supported by world-class analysis and the integration of people, data, and technology.”Zsys Capital: Brazilian Roots, Global ReachZsys Capital, headquartered at Rua Helena Antipoff 745, Belo Horizonte – Minas Gerais, Brazil, was founded by Dr. Cristiano Arbex, PhD in Applied Mathematics from Brunel University (UK). Over the past decade, Zsys has evolved into one of European/Latin America’s most advanced quantitative managers, recognized for developing its Enhanced Indexation model — a dual-hedge, multi-dominance system designed to outperform benchmarks while reducing drawdowns.Zsys Morus 3A is a European-listed ETP, custodied by BNY Mellon and audited by BDO, ensuring full institutional transparency and operational integrity. The firm also manages Zsys Molitor BR Stocks and Zsys Kreutzer BR Multistrategy, extending its quant-driven approach across equity and multi-asset portfolios.Eduardo Rolla, Co-Founder and Head of Investments & Strategy, holds a Master’s in Business Strategy from FGV and has over 14 years of experience advising private-equity-backed companies in investment and technology. A certified CGA manager, Rolla leads Zsys’s quantitative development and global deployment initiatives.Felipe Litwinski, Head of Investor Relations & Strategy, formerly served as Investment Manager at Acce Capital (R$ 1.5 billion portfolio) and currently manages SJK Capital Family Office, bringing deep expertise in M&A and institutional relations.“Balfour’s quantitative DNA and global infrastructure make this partnership a natural fit,” said Eduardo Rolla. “Together, we merge mathematical precision with strategic human insight.”“Through the Vienna-listed Zsys Morus 3A ETP and Balfour’s Market Logic Network platform, we can deliver our strategies with transparency, liquidity, and scale,” added Felipe Litwinski.People and Research: The Winning FormulaBalfour’s Global Research Division, under Hersh Oberoi, integrates quantitative macro-modelling, AI-driven trade analytics, and multi-asset risk management across all firm strategies. Meanwhile, Ana Cristina Haguet, who leads Balfour Brazil, coordinates regional distribution and ensures operational synergy between Zsys’s Brazilian base and Balfour’s global advisor network.“With our quantitative research under Hersh Oberoi, Ana Haguet’s leadership in Brazil, and the scientific excellence of Eduardo Rolla and Felipe Litwinski at Zsys, we have a winning formula,” stated Lawrence. “This partnership represents the perfect balance — world-class analytics, technology, and the people who bring them to life.”About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a multi-jurisdictional quantitative investment-banking and asset-management firm managing over US $500 million in AUM and approximately US $50 billion in notional leveraged exposure. Its proprietary programs — Discretionary Trading Program (DTP), Solaris Algorithmic ETF & Crypto Fund, and BCG Atlas Income Strategy — combine algorithmic precision, portfolio optimization, and diversified global reach. Through the integration of Market Logic Network and its partnership with Zsys Capital, Balfour continues to advance its mission: quantitative innovation guided by human judgment and world-class research.About Zsys CapitalHeadquartered in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Zsys Capital is a quantitative asset-management firm pioneering Enhanced Indexation — a mathematically optimized evolution of passive investing that merges multi-dominance optimization with volatility-adaptive hedging. Its flagship product, Zsys Morus 3A (ETP ISIN XS2969255517), is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, custodied by BNY Mellon, and audited by BDO. Zsys also manages Zsys Molitor BR Stocks and Zsys Kreutzer BR Multistrategy, delivering data-driven, risk-controlled portfolios to institutional and UHNW investors worldwide.

