Balfour Capital Group Partners with Andrew Schreiber and S-Aint to Expand Global Alternative Investment

Balfour Capital Group Partners with Andrew Schreiber and S-Aint to Advance Global Alternatives Platform

Meaningful relationships and meaningful work are inseparable. Success in markets comes from honest dialogue, radical openness, and building bonds strong enough to weather the storms of uncertainty.”” — Ray Dalio

DUBLIN , IRELAND, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group (“Balfour”) is pleased to announce a strategic global partnership with Andrew Schreiber and his firm S-Aint, a boutique financial engineering powerhouse with more than 25 years of institutional experience in structured credit, alternative yield, and multi-asset product development.Balfour Capital Group, following its recent acquisition of Market Logic Network, has integrated its global research, analytics, media, and digital-distribution infrastructure to support and amplify the worldwide expansion of S-Aint’s product platform, reinforced by FE Macro and a select group of institutional partners.Balfour and S-Aint exclusively cater to High-Net-Worth (HNW), Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW), and qualifying sophisticated investors seeking institutionally engineered, yield-oriented, and non-correlated investment solutions.At the center of this initiative is Andrew Schreiber and S-Aint, with the entire Balfour ecosystem aligned behind their product expansion strategy.Andrew Schreiber and S-Aint at the Center of the PartnershipWith over 25 years of experience in alternative finance and structured products, Andrew Schreiber has built S-Aint into a premier specialist in alternative fixed income, credit engineering, and multi-asset yield solutions.S-Aint’s products will significantly enhance Balfour’s global wealth-management platform, strengthening portfolio diversification and expanding institutional-quality solutions available to HNW, UHNW, and sophisticated investors across multiple regions.S-Aint Product Suite Supported by the Partnership• Woodville ATE-Secured Litigation FinancingInstitutional-grade litigation financing with full ATE insurance protection and a 0% default rate across more than 28,000 funded cases.• London Richmond UK Residential Real Estate StrategyA 26-year track record in London residential property, supported by strong audited financials and value-add refurbishments.• Imolott Fixed Rate Hotel Notes — 3-Year & 5-YearSecured yield notes backed by operational UK hotel assets, offering 10% annual interest paid quarterly.• LDE Global Fixed Income NoteA diversified global debt solution engineered for stability, yield, and risk-managed exposure.These institutional products form the foundation of Balfour’s upgraded global wealth-management offering for HNW, UHNW, and sophisticated investors.Global Expansion Roadmap (Q4 Forward)Phase 1 — Infrastructure & Integration (Current: Q4 2025)• Deploy Market Logic Network analytics and reporting engines.• Integrate S-Aint products into Balfour’s macro & quantitative models.• Full wealth-team training on S-Aint product suite and cross-border distribution.Phase 2 — Regional Expansion (2025–2026)• Full rollout across Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific.• FE Macro multilingual/global coverage.• Activation of institutional partner distribution networks.Phase 3 — Global Brand & Media Amplification (2026)• FE Macro global campaigns positioning S-Aint products.• Inclusion in CIO commentary and Balfour research briefings.• International investor summits and wealth forums.Phase 4 — Scaling & Product Diversification (2026+)• Launch additional S-Aint structured credit and alternative-yield programs.• Expansion into North America & LATAM.• Multi-asset dashboards via Market Logic Network.How Balfour’s Ecosystem Supports S-AintBalfour Capital Research — Led by Hersh Oberoi• Macro modeling, portfolio analytics, and institutional due-diligence frameworks.Market Logic Network — Recently Acquired by Balfour• Digital infrastructure for global data distribution, analytics, and reporting.FE Macro — Global Financial Media Platform• Global media amplification, narrative positioning, multilingual content.Institutional Partners• Capital support, distribution channels, and cross-border scalability.Executive CommentarySteve Alain Lawrence, CIO of Balfour Capital Group, stated:“Andrew Schreiber and S-Aint represent institutional-grade product innovation. With our acquisition of Market Logic Network and the global reach of FE Macro, we are committed to elevating S-Aint’s product suite across international markets. These offerings significantly enhance our wealth-management capabilities for HNW, UHNW, and sophisticated investors.”Hersh Oberoi, Director of Research, added:“Our research division stands fully aligned behind Andrew and S-Aint. The integration of macro analytics, data intelligence, and global distribution ensures these products achieve the visibility and impact they deserve.”About S-AintS-Aint, founded by Andrew Schreiber, is a specialist financial engineering and product-development firm focused on structured credit, litigation finance, real estate strategies, and diversified alternative-yield programs.About Balfour Capital GroupA global investment-banking and asset-management firm specializing in private markets, structured products, alternative investments, institutional advisory, and multi-asset wealth-management strategies.About Market Logic NetworkA research, analytics, and digital-distribution platform recently acquired by Balfour Capital Group.

