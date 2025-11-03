LA Film Festival & Fashion Show to Honor CBS Anchor Chris Holmstrom

Emmy Award-winning journalist and CBS Los Angeles anchor Chris Holmstrom will be honored at the MV Awards Shorts LA Film Festival & Fashion Show on November 8th at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Culver City, where fashion meets film.

Upcoming Nov. 8 Film Fest in Culver City to Feature Hosts Kerri Kasem and Joel Searls, Showcasing Veteran Stories Through Film and Fashion

By honoring Chris Holmstrom ... we’re continuing to balance the narrative around veterans and bring these important stories to light.” — Joe Ramirez, Chairman & CEO of NEAAMV

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military & Veterans (NEAAMV) is proud to announce the MV Shorts LA Film Festival & Fashion Show, an inspiring evening taking place on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the historic Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Culver City.This signature event blends film, fashion, and community—celebrating emerging creatives and amplifying veterans’ voices. It builds on the success of the May 24 MV Awards Gala , which drew a full house of filmmakers, veterans, and industry leaders.This year, the MV Shorts LA Film Festival & Fashion Show will feature:- A Special Honor:-- The presentation of an award to CBS anchor and journalist Chris Holmstrom for his outstanding contributions in raising awareness of veteran-related causes through his reporting and advocacy.--The presentation of the MV Community Partner Award to actor, producer, and advocate Sean Kanan in recognition of his steadfast support of veteran storytelling and his commitment to amplifying voices of service through the arts.- A Legacy Remembered: A posthumous tribute honoring legendary broadcaster Casey Kasem with our Legacy and Light Award, celebrating his enduring impact on American culture and his lifelong dedication to uplifting others — both on the airwaves and beyond.- Returning Hosts: The evening will be guided by the trademark energy and passion of hosts Kerri Kasem, Joel Searls, and Maria Mendez Reed.- Film Screenings: Showcases of short film projects under 40 minutes, with awards and scholarship prizes available for emerging talent.- Runway Show: A fashion segment highlighting both established designers and veteran talent.- Special Appearances: Leaders from across the entertainment, fashion, and veteran communities will be in attendance."This event is about celebrating creativity, service, and storytelling," said Joe Ramirez, Chairman & CEO of NEAAMV and Commander of American Legion Palisades Post 283. "By honoring Chris Holmstrom and showcasing incredible filmmakers, we’re continuing to balance the narrative around veterans and bring these important stories to light.”Tickets are now available, with early-bird, regular, VIP, and late options. For more information, visit www.mvawards.org ###

