Video Game Morale Recreation Center at National Guard Wildfire Response Camp Opening in Malibu

Members of the California National Guard play video games during their time off in Malibu, Calif..

Ribbon cutting to unveil gaming lounge with racing simulators, Lon Beach Grand Prix ticket giveaways, and snacks from USO and Red Bull for deployed Guardsmen.

Our troops are working day and night ... . This morale facility affords them an opportunity to relax ... before they go back to another day of serving and protecting ... this community.” — Senior Master Sergeant Paul Barone

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Friday at 3:00 PM, the California National Guard and American Legion Gaming (LEGION.GG) will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new video game-themed Morale Recreation Center at the wildfire response camp adjacent to Malibu City Hall. The center will provide much-needed comfort and connection for Guardsmen deployed to secure fire-damaged neighborhoods in Malibu and Pacific Palisades.With troops camping in a parking lot and restricted from leaving the site unless on duty, the center—spearheaded by American Legion Gaming and supported by American Legion Palisades Post 283 (POST283.COM)—offers a welcome space to relax, recharge, and bond. The facility includes three racecar driving simulators, where Guardsmen can compete for top lap times to win free tickets to the Long Beach Grand Prix happening this weekend.Senior Master Sergeant Paul Barone, who helped identify the need early on, emphasized the importance of the project:“This morale facility is a vital asset for the morale of the California National Guard members. Our troops are working day and night to assist in the recovery of this community, serving in tough conditions, both physically and mentally. This morale facility affords them an opportunity to relax, decompress, and recharge before they go back to another day of serving and protecting the citizens of this community.”The lounge features modern gaming consoles, multiplayer games, and comfortable seating, creating a communal environment to reduce stress and boost morale. Snacks and drinks are being provided by the USO, Red Bull, and other community partners to keep the troops fueled and energized.“This isn’t just a lounge—it’s a show of support,” said Post 283 Commander Joe Ramirez. “These men and women are standing watch over our communities during a time of need. We owe it to them to provide comfort, camaraderie, and a few moments of joy while they’re on mission.”The press are invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, April 7 at 3:00 PM, in the parking lot just south of Malibu City Hall. The Morale Recreation Center will operate throughout the summer while the Guard continues its mission in the region.

