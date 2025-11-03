Protecting Nonprofit Organizations Against Terrorism

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State has secured $14.3 million through the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program – National Security Supplemental (NSGP-NSS), a program that supports organizations at-risk for terrorist attacks. This funding will be distributed between 57 nonprofits across the state to strengthen their physical and cyber security.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority. The Nonprofit Security Grant Program is a critical part of that strategy, providing essential funding to help thwart domestic terrorism,” Governor Hochul said. “This grant program will enable nonprofit organizations in high-risk areas of New York to prepare for and mitigate potential threats before they happen – a program that is now more important than ever to ensure the safety and security of every New Yorker.”

In 2024, $274.5 million was disbursed to states through the annual Nonprofit Security Program, $44.8 million of which was secured for New York. Following that disbursement, additional funding was secured through the National Security Supplemental due to increased threats against nonprofit organizations and houses of worship. Nationwide, a total of $210 million is being provided through the supplemental program.

Allowable costs include planning such as security risk management, continuity of operations, and response plans; equipment, including physical security enhancement and inspection/screening systems equipment; active shooter training and security training for employees or congregation members: response exercises, and contracted security personnel.

Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI)-designated high-risk urban areas in New York include the New York City Metro Area – New York City, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk Counties. New York is among the top states in the nation to receive funding through NSGP-NSS. $11.7 million in funding is being awarded to 51 organizations in the Metro Area, with $2.6 million awarded to six nonprofit organizations throughout the rest of the state.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “New York’s nonprofits play a critical role in the fabric of our state by delivering vital services to their communities every day. As leaders, we must do all we can to ensure they are protected against terror attacks, so they can fulfill their missions without fearing for the safety of their staff, facilities or the individuals they serve. With this funding in hand, these organizations will be able to bolster security and increase preparedness ahead of any future emergencies.”

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

Get real time emergency and weather alert texts delivered directly to your phone. Text your county or borough of residence to 333111 to enroll now. Learn more at dhses.ny.gov/emergency-alerts.