New York State Offers Free Fishing Day on Veterans Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the last statewide Free Fishing Day of 2025 will occur Tuesday, Nov. 11, to mark Veterans Day and honor those who defended and protected our nation’s democracy and freedoms. During Free Fishing Days, New York State waives the fishing license requirement for freshwater fishing in New York’s waters. While no license is required, all other freshwater fishing regulations remain in effect.

“Fall is a great time of year to fish in New York’s pristine waters while honoring a veteran in your life,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers to Get Offline and Get Outside on this free fishing day to enjoy an affordable outdoor recreation opportunity on the water and to reflect on the freedoms that we have in this country thanks to our Veterans.”

In addition to Free Fishing Days, there are other options for veterans or active-duty military members to fish for free or at a reduced cost. New York State offers free/reduced fee fishing licenses of 40 percent or more for active-duty military members meeting certain criteria and for resident veterans with a service-related disability.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “DEC thanks all of New York's veterans for their dedicated service and hopes that this free fishing day provides an opportunity for families and friends to spend time together exploring our natural environment along the remarkable fisheries we have here in New York State. Free fishing days are also the perfect time to introduce someone new to the sport or test out a new fishing spot at any of the state’s world class lakes, streams or ponds.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “On behalf of the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services, I extend our deepest appreciation to Governor Kathy Hochul for her steadfast leadership and unwavering support for all who served. Free Fishing Day is more than a tradition -- it is an invitation for our Veterans, Service Members, and their families to connect with the healing power of nature, build community, and enjoy the beauty of our great state. As we honor all who served this Veterans Day and throughout Veterans Month, we encourage everyone to get outside, celebrate our freedoms, and take a moment to thank a Veteran in your life.”

As water temperatures drop through the fall, plenty of exciting fishing opportunities pick up across the state. Trout fishing is a fall favorite, as trout stream regulations are now catch and release, artificial lures only in inland streams statewide through March 31. New York’s Great Lakes tributaries are in full swing with runs of Pacific salmon (kings and cohos), steelhead, and brown trout. Tiger muskellunge and muskellunge fishing can also pick up this time of year. Keep in mind that the muskellunge season closes Nov. 30 for inland waters and Dec. 15 for Great Lakes waters. For up-to-date reports on what’s biting when fishing in Western or Central New York, check out the Lake Erie and Western NY Fishing Hotline and the Central NY Fishing Hotline.

Free Fishing Days further support Governor Hochul's “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative that promotes physical and mental health by helping encourage New York’s children and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings. One of the ways teens and youth can find ideas to get offline is through DEC’s Get Offline, Get Outside Challenge, which offers 50 fun and interesting activities for youth to complete by the age of 19.

To honor and assist veterans through therapeutic outdoor programs, DEC last weekend hosted its annual ‘Healing Military Servicemembers and Veterans thru Fly Fishing’ weekend on the Salmon River in Oswego County. For more than 15 years, DEC has organized this three-day fly fishing event for veterans and wounded service members. Despite the challenge of low water levels this year, all 12 participants caught fish, including steelhead, coho salmon, and even a few very late Chinook salmon. Many of DEC’s programs help make this event possible, including DEC’s Environmental Education staff leading the event, Environmental Conservation Police Officers hosting participants and volunteers at the training academy and offering a drift boat, Salmon River Fish Hatchery staff hosting dinners and helping with logistics, and other staff support. Participants work through local veterans organizations, including Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc., and local veterans groups in Rochester and Binghamton. Every year participants affirm that the time on water, camaraderie of other service members, and amazing support of volunteers do wonders for their mental health. Pictures available here and here.

For those looking for a fishing spot on Veterans Day, visit DEC’s Places to Fish site for popular destinations statewide. Mapping tools are also available, such as the DEC info Locator Interactive Map or the Tackle Box feature in the HuntFishNY mobile app to find a fishing spot near you with information on parking, boat launches, trout stream regulations, and more.

Fish are a healthy, local, and sustainable source of protein for many people. Consider donating your catch to neighbors in need. Anglers and others who eat fish are reminded to always consult the New York State Department of Health’s advice on eating wild-caught fish to help make informed choices and reduce potential exposure to contaminants.