Combating Bullying in Schools Across NYS

Governor Hochul today announced the signing of the Jack Reid Law: Protect All Students Act, in recognition of the International Day Against Violence and Bullying at School. This bill aims to protect students attending private schools from bullying, discrimination or harassment when at school, online or at a school event. It also requires private schools to strengthen or develop clear anti-bullying policies and reporting procedures.

The Jack Reid Law honors the memory of Jack Reid, a 17-year-old student who tragically died by suicide in 2022 after experiencing bullying for a year at the boarding school he attended.

“The Jack Reid Law protects kids from the harmful impacts bullying can have on their lives,” Governor Hochul said. “Every student deserves to feel safe when they’re learning, online with fellow students or enjoying school events off campus, no matter what school they’re enrolled in. As New York’s first Mom-Governor, I will always stand up for the safety and well-being of our children and do everything in my power to make sure no family endures the kind of heartbreak that inspired this law.”

With this law, all schools in New York State, now including nonpublic schools, are required to have strong policies and procedures in place that teachers and school staff are trained to properly implement when bullying is reported. The law requires schools to implement a commonsense approach to address bullying among students, including:

Prohibiting bullying or harassment that occurs at school, online, or during a school function whether on or off campus.

Adopting a clearly defined anti-bullying and harassment policy available to parents, students, and school staff.

Establishing clear reporting and investigation obligations.

Earlier this year, the Governor secured a landmark victory ensuring New York as one of the first states to require statewide, bell-to-bell restrictions on smartphones in K-12 schools. Signing the Jack Reid Law, together with earlier implementation of New York’s statewide cell-phone policy, are part of Governor Hochul’s commitment to ensuring that students’ safety and focus can remain on learning while at school.

Elizabeth and Bill Reid, Parents of Jack Reid, said, “We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul, Senator Hoylman-Sigal, and Assemblywoman Solages, and the co-sponsors, for their dedication and leadership to protecting all students in New York. After we lost our son Jack, we made a promise to honor his life by protecting others from the pain he endured. The passage of the Jack Reid Law in New York is a crucial step forward, but it is not the finish line – we look forward to building on this progress and advancing similar protections across the country. All children deserve to live in a world where their well-being and happiness are not compromised by the cruelty of bullying.”

State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris said, “Bullying has no place in any educational environment. I want to thank Governor Hochul for signing this important legislation and ensuring that students and families know their schools are safe from harassment.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Bullying and harassment run rampant through schools, yet for the last 15 years, New York's Dignity for All Students Act has only covered public schools, leaving the state's 420,000 non-public school students unprotected. Thanks to the leadership of the Jack Reid Foundation and the support of Governor Hochul, that gaping hole ends today. The Jack Reid Law is a common-sense solution that will require non-public schools to adopt clear anti-bullying and anti-harassment policies, promptly investigate reported bullying and harassment, and take appropriate action to protect victims and stop bullying and harassment. Jack Reid's life was cut tragically short because his school failed to protect him against persistent bullying, but I hope that his legacy will live on through this important bill. Thank you to Jack's parents Bill and Elizabeth for leading this important effort, as well as Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Assemblymember Solages for their partnership.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “I know how important it is that every child in every school feels safe, respected, and supported. The Jack Reid Law makes clear that the protections we extend to public school students must also apply to those in non-public schools. No child should ever face bullying or violence without recourse. I remember meeting in Albany with Jack's parents, Bill and Dr. Elizabeth Reid, and the memory of what they went through never left me. Their courage in turning tragedy into advocacy has helped protect countless students from bullying and violence. I’m proud to have co-sponsored this legislation and that New York is honoring Jack's legacy. I thank the Reid family for their advocacy and Governor Hochul for signing the law.”

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. said, “As a co-sponsor of this meaningful legislation, I am honored to stand with the Governor and my colleagues in extending essential protections to all students, regardless of where they attend school. The ‘Jack Reid Law: Protect All Students Act’ affirms New York’s steadfast commitment to fostering safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environments. On this International Day Against Violence and Bullying at School, we renew our shared responsibility to protect every child from harm and ensure that dignity and compassion remain at the heart of education.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “Every student deserves to learn in an environment that is safe, inclusive and free from fear. The Jack Reid Law ensures that these fundamental protections extend to all schools, public, private and religious alike. I’m proud to support this legislation, which strengthens accountability and reinforces our shared responsibility to protect the well-being and dignity of every child.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am very pleased that Governor Hochul has now signed the ‘Jack Reid: Protect All Students Act,’ which will require that nonpublic schools adopt an anti-bullying policy, require employees to report all bullying and harassment incidents to the principal or head of school, and require the head of schools to investigate and respond to reports of harassment or bullying. I thank the bill sponsors, Senator Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblymember Solages for their strong work in addressing the concerns of all stakeholders, and I specifically thank the non-public school community for their partnership. I am incredibly grateful to Elizabeth and Bill Reid who have taken the unimaginable pain of losing their son, Jack, and turned it into meaningful change in our law.”

State Senator Julia Salazar said, “I’m thrilled that Governor Hochul signed the Jack Reid Law: Protect All Students Act into law. Discrimination, bullying, and harassment have no place in our classrooms, regardless of if those classrooms are in public schools or private schools. All students deserve the same protections under the law.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Every child deserves to learn without fear—no matter their zip code or the school they attend. The Jack Reid Law affirms what we’ve always known: dignity and safety are not privileges of public education, but rights that belong to every student in New York State. I commend Governor Hochul for signing this critical legislation into law and for standing with us in protecting all children from harm. On this International Day Against Violence and Bullying at School, we remember the lives lost to silence and inaction, and we commit ourselves to ensuring that no child’s cry for help ever goes unanswered again. As a co-sponsor of this law and a lifelong advocate for equity, I am proud that New York is leading with compassion, courage, and common sense—turning tragedy into change, and policy into protection for all.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “A child cannot focus on education when they are constantly worrying about being targeted. As a teacher and school administrator, I know children are born with a love for learning, but bullying and harassment can take that away and replace it with anxiety and fear of school, other students, and social settings. I am proud to join Senator Hoylman-Sigal in expanding the protections established under the Dignity for All Students Act to every child in New York, whether they attend a public or private school, and I thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law.”

Senator Christopher J. Ryan said, “Every child deserves to learn in an environment where they feel safe, supported, and protected from harm no matter what school they attend. The ‘Jack Reid Law’ closes an unacceptable gap in our education system by extending critical protections to students in private schools, ensuring that all young people in New York are treated with dignity and respect. I’m proud to have co-sponsored this legislation and thank Governor Hochul for signing it into law.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “The Jack Reid Bill is a vital step toward ensuring that every student feels safe, supported, and protected within their learning environment. This legislation strengthens our schools’ ability to respond effectively to bullying and guarantees that no student suffers in silence. I am proud to see this life-saving measure become law and deeply appreciate the partnership of Senator Hoylman-Sigal, the Jack Reid Foundation, and Governor Kathy Hochul in honoring Jack’s legacy through meaningful action.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “By extending the vital protections of the Dignity for All Students Act to nonpublic schools, this law ensures that every student across New York has the right to feel safe, respected, and supported, no matter where they go to school. LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable students will now be guaranteed the same safeguards and sense of belonging that DASA has already provided in public schools. I am grateful that Governor Hochul has signed this legislation, continuing her strong commitment to students' safety and achievement throughout the state.”

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said, “Every child deserves a safe and supportive educational environment– free from discrimination, intimidation, taunting, harassment, and bullying. Today, a decade and a half after New York first made this promise, we have finally kept our word. The Jack Reid Law: Protect All Students Act is a momentous, and overdue, step forward. To the hundreds of thousands of students across our state, know that regardless of where you receive an education, New York will build educational spaces where you are safe, where you are heard, and where educators and administrators will act when needed.

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “I co-sponsored the Jack Reid Law to ensure dignity and protection against bullying, harassment, and discrimination for all students, in all New York State schools, I am grateful to our Governor for signing this law, so our students and families have access to supports to address and shut down these instances.”

Assemblymember Al Taylor said, “This legislation closes a critical gap in New York’s education and safety policies. By extending anti-bullying protections to students in both public and private schools, we are reinforcing our commitment to fairness, dignity, and safety for all young people across the state. As a legislator, parent, and grandparent, I am proud to have supported this effort.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “As a co-sponsor, I am pleased the Governor is signing this important bullying prevention legislation into law. If bullying stays undefined, unreported, and uninvestigated then students remain unprotected from this pervasive and detrimental behavior that has been proven to negatively impact a student’s ability to learn, regardless of whether they attend public or private school. Now, thanks to the Jack Reid Law, there are over 400,000 private school students who will be safer and more supported in their educational environment.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright said, “I am honored to co-sponsor the Jack Reid Law: Protect All Students Act to ensure that every New York student—whether in public or private school—is protected from bullying, harassment, and violence. No family should suffer the tragic loss that Jack Reid’s family endured. I commend Governor Hochul for signing this important legislation as a testament to their courage and will help create safer, more compassionate schools where every child is treated with dignity and respect.”