Improving Roadways in Ithaca

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is underway on a $27.4 million project that will rehabilitate several key roadways in the City of Ithaca, improving resiliency and providing smoother rides along this important gateway to the Finger Lakes. The project will install new road surfaces and make other improvements to portions of Meadow Street and Fulton Street (also known as State Routes 13 and 34), as well as West Buffalo Street (also known as State Route 96) and other important roads in the city. Traffic signal improvements, lane configurations, and sidewalk upgrades will also ease congestion and enhance safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

“Upstate New York roadways can take a beating during the winter months, which is why we must take great care to ensure they are kept in good condition and able to withstand whatever challenges Mother Nature has in store for us,” Governor Hochul said. “This investment in Ithaca’s vital roadways will help keep people and goods on the move in the region and will continue to pay dividends for many years to come in terms of safety, resiliency, and economic growth.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Kathy Hochul understands the important role infrastructure plays in enhancing quality of life and economic prosperity for all New Yorkers. This road rehabilitation project will ensure that vital elements of our transportation network in and around the City of Ithaca are resilient and ready for the challenges of extreme weather - making it easier for residents and visitors alike to experience and enjoy all that this wonderful city — famous for its colleges and scenic beauty — has to offer.”

Mainline State Route 13 is a major north-south connection that runs from Oswego County Village of Pulaski to the Chemung County Village of Horseheads, joining with State Route 34 as it passes through the heart of downtown Ithaca and becoming Meadow Street northbound and Fulton Street southbound. This major thoroughfare through the city’s center is lined with countless retailers, restaurants, and local businesses. This area is also home to Ithaca Commons, a pedestrian-mall that is considered the city’s cultural hub, making it a hotspot for residents, students, and visitors alike, and underscoring the importance of maintaining a smooth roadway for the approximately 30,000 vehicles that travel on it each day.

Preliminary work on the project, including some sidewalk and driveway preparations, is already underway. Work to pave over three miles of worn asphalt surfaces and address subsequent cracks, ruts, and potholes will begin in the spring of 2026. The pavement rehabilitation project, which includes an application of crack seal that is applied every three years, will extend the life of the following core connections by an estimated 13 to 15 years:

Meadow Street and Fulton Street (State Routes 13/34) northbound and southbound from Elmira Road to the Ithaca City line

West Buffalo Street (State Route 96) between Taughannock Boulevard and South Meadow Street

West Seneca Street between North Fulton Street and North Meadow Street

West Green Street between South Fulton Street and South Meadow Street

Traffic signals at six intersections will be fully replaced and 14 more will be upgraded to include video detection, which assists in optimizing signal timing and reduces wait times for motorists. Traffic signals will be installed at two intersections that currently operate without them.

Pavement markings will also be modified to improve traffic flow. Along West Buffalo Street, the eastbound lane, which currently serves only as a left-turn lane onto North Meadow Street, will become a through lane, while on North Fulton Street, a dedicated right-turn lane onto Cascadilla Street will be extended to serve as a lane for through traffic.

A new rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) will be installed along State Route 13 near Esty Street to enhance safety for pedestrians. This traffic control device is designed to alert drivers through signage and flashing lights when walkers are crossing at mid-block locations. Additionally, 15,000 feet of sidewalk will be replaced, 500 feet of new sidewalk will be added, and curb ramps will be upgraded to improve accommodations for pedestrians. Drainage pipes in structures will also be cleaned and repaired to improve resiliency. To minimize traffic disruptions, work will mostly take place at night and is anticipated to be complete by summer 2027.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is paving the way for safer roads across Ithaca. I am proud to help deliver these major federal dollars to create good-paying jobs, enhance safety, and make these long-needed upgrades to improve walkability and make for a safer commute. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to strengthening our state’s infrastructure.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are upgrading more and more of New York’s roads and infrastructure to make them increasingly state-of-the-art, resilient, and safe for both pedestrians and drivers,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I am proud to have delivered the federal dollars that are revitalizing Ithaca’s roadways, and I will keep fighting to make sure our communities have the resources they need to maintain the top-notch infrastructure that helps drive commuters and local economies forward.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “I’m proud to see state resources being directed to a project that enhances accessibility, sustainability, and quality of life for everyone who calls Ithaca home. This investment in Ithaca’s core roadways is a major win for our community and the entire region. These improvements will make it safer and easier for residents, students, and visitors to get around, while supporting the local businesses that are the heart of our city.”

Assemblymember Anna Kelles said, “Investing in our city’s core roads is fundamental to building a safe, sustainable and equitable transportation system. After years of wear, thousands of Ithacan residents have been asking for safer crossings, smoother travel and more reliable access. These improvements to Route 13, Fulton, Meadow and West Buffalo Streets will calm traffic, reduce accidents, expand pedestrian access and modernize outdated infrastructure in some of our most heavily traveled corridors. We have all sat in backed-up traffic past the high school and felt the frustration of how challenging it can be getting in and out of the city. This project directly addresses that by reducing congestion, strengthening the connection between downtown and our waterfront and ensuring every resident, visitor and worker can move through the city safely and reliably. Thank you to the Governor and the New York State Department of Transportation for making this major investment in the future of Ithaca.”

City of Ithaca Mayor Robert G. Cantelmo said, “The City of Ithaca is grateful for the Governor's investment in improving these major state highways. As one of the largest in-commuter cities in the region, this essential maintenance will continue to provide access and reliability for thousands of residents and workers that call our community home.”

