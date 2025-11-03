Author Angela Kern Returns with 'Pixies & Promises' — Spellbinding Sequel Blends Magic, Emotion, and Human Resilience

Cover of Pixies & Promises by Angela Kern

The witty, emotionally charged urban fantasy continues Antigone D’Angelo’s journey through magic, mystery, and the strength found in vulnerability.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Pixies & Promises, author Angela Kern delivers a captivating and emotionally rich follow-up to her breakout urban fantasy debut, Cecaelians & Secrets. With sharp wit, fae intrigue, and an unshakable emotional core, Kern invites readers deeper into the world of Antigone D’Angelo—a young woman whose chronic illness was her only real challenge until the day she met a pixie and discovered that magic is real.

As Antigone’s journey continues, the stakes are higher than ever. Alliances shift, new powers rise, and hidden truths come to light. Through vivid settings, tangled loyalties, and unexpected twists, Kern explores how ordinary people are transformed when they’re faced with extraordinary circumstances.

The first book, Cecaelians & Secrets, earned critical praise and a loyal readership for its fresh voice and immersive storytelling:

- “Enchanting, sharp-witted, and refreshingly real, Cecaelians & Secrets blends everyday struggles with unexpected magic as Antigone D’Angelo stumbles into a hidden world of fae, danger, and desire—perfect for fantasy fans craving heart, humor, and a heroine with grit.” — NewInBooks.com

- “Kern layers in local knowledge with compelling characters, magic, and a flavor of romance straight from the sea. I’m hooked.” — A.B. Herron, author of the Elemental Wolf series

As anticipation builds, Kern is giving new readers a chance to step into Antigone’s world. The ebook of Cecaelians & Secrets will be available for free on Kindle Unlimited through December 1, creating the perfect on-ramp to the sequel’s release.

Witty, atmospheric, and full of unforgettable characters, Pixies & Promises is a magical journey that will leave readers enchanted and breathless for more. Pixies & Promises officially launches December 1, 2025, and is available for pre-order now:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FQJ7CC6M

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please visit: https://www.angelakern.com or contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.