Submit soil samples by Nov. 25 to avoid peak-season testing fees

RALEIGH -- Fall is a time of planting or preparation for the upcoming growing season. That means it is also a good time to submit soil samples to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for agronomic advice specific to what you are growing.

Many growers and homeowners have already used the services of our Agronomic Services Division and the soil testing lab. Since July 1, that lab has analyzed over 62,000 samples.

Now is the time to submit soil samples for faster turnaround time on results and avoid peak-season testing fees. This year, the peak laboratory season starts Wednesday, Nov. 26, and runs through March 31, 2026.

Samples must physically arrive at the Agronomic Services’ loading dock by Tuesday, Nov. 25, by 5 p.m. or earlier to avoid being charged a peak-season fee of $4 per sample. Date of shipping, delivery to a local Cooperative Extension Service (CES) office, or postmarking is not considered when determining the assessment of peak-season fees.

“The peak season fee has helped us spread the sample processing time out, which benefits our farmers and residents,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Before it was initiated in 2013, turnaround time to receive test results was often greater than 12 weeks, and the lab was incredibly busy until mid-April. The fee encouraged early sampling which enabled the lab to do a lot of analysis in the fall, rather than in the winter. Usually, the lab is back to a two-week turnround time by late February.”

“Another important aspect of the fee is that all revenue is invested back into the lab. This plays a critical role in helping the lab operate at high capacity,” Troxler said. “The lab hires temporary employees with these funds and uses additional revenue to maintain equipment and in some cases, to replace equipment.”

For best service, it is critical that the lab has the essential information submitted with a good quality sample. The small details really matter when you consider that the Soil Testing Lab processes about 300,000 samples annually.

Here are key steps to ensure that you acquire results without delays in processing that can occur when samples are not submitted with required information.

1. Only use NCDA&CS soil sample boxes. Soil sample boxes and submission forms are provided at local county Cooperative Extension Centers and at the Agronomic Services Division, 4300 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, NC 27607. Fill the soil box to the red line found on the outside of the box. Required information on the box includes the client’s name, address and sample ID.

2. A soil submission form that is fully completed is required with your samples. Required information includes a client name with their full address, a crop code which is critical for plant-specific recommendations, a valid email address and a phone number. For convenience, a fillable soil submission form is found at https://www.ncagr.gov/Divisions/Agronomic-Services/soil-testing. Reports are delivered by email.

3. Information listed on your soil submission form must be identical to that written on your soil sample boxes.

4. Save a copy/photo of your sample submission form for your records.

5. Tightly package soil sample boxes in a sturdy shipper to avoid damage. Do not use padded mailing envelopes since boxes will be crushed. For faster delivery, private carriers such as UPS or FedEx deliver directly to the Agronomic building rather than an off-site mail center that USPS is required to use. Some Cooperative County Extension Service offices collect samples for delivery to the division; clients should confirm that the CES office’s delivery meets their intended expectations and needs.

6. If possible, use the online data entry feature on our public portal called PALS (www.ncagr.gov/agronomi/pals) to ensure the most accurate delivery of sample information to the lab. If used, make sure that the submission is fully completed and a printed copy of the submission form is enclosed with soil sample boxes.

Clients are encouraged to look at current turnaround time that estimates the time for results. This changes frequently during the year. Go to www.ncagr.gov/anornomi/pals. The sample turnaround time is based on the date the samples are received at our location.

Following these guidelines will help the Agronomic Services soil lab deliver the best and most efficient services to customers. Contact the Agronomic Services Division at 919-664-1600 with any questions.