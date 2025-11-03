Fundy Designer Expands Global Reach with New Spanish and Portuguese Platforms

Official Launch to Take Place in Puerto Rico at Illuminate Event, November 2025

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundy Software Inc ., creator of the award-winning Fundy Designer platform, today announced the official launch of Fundy Designer in Spanish and Portuguese, marking a major milestone in its mission to make professional design tools more accessible to photographers around the world.The new localized platforms—Fundy Designer en Español and Fundy Designer em Português—bring the power of Fundy’s all-in-one album, wall art, and design software to a broader global audience. Photographers can now enjoy a fully translated user interface, in-app support, and educational resources tailored for Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking users.The official launch celebration will take place at Illuminate Event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, November 3rd-5th, 2025, where Fundy Designer will host live demos, hands-on workshops, and special sessions highlighting how the new platforms empower photographers to tell stories in their own language.“Photography is a universal language, and our mission has always been to help photographers everywhere tell their stories beautifully and efficiently,” said Andrew Funderburg, Founder and President of Fundy Software . “Launching in Spanish and Portuguese allows us to connect more deeply with creative communities across Latin America, Portugal, Spain, and beyond.”With this expansion, Fundy Designer continues to lead the way in innovation and inclusivity within the professional photography software space, providing tools that help photographers design faster, sell more, and elevate their brand—no matter where they are in the world.About Fundy SoftwareFounded in 2008, Fundy Software, Inc. is the creator of Fundy Designer, the professional photo design and sales suite used by photographers in over 100 countries. Recognized for its intuitive design tools, automated workflows, and cutting-edge sales features, Fundy Designer helps photographers turn their art into beautifully designed albums, wall art, and impactful client experiences.For more information, visit www.fundy.com

