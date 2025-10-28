Fundy Designer’s 'Design for Me' Platform Named a 2025 PPA Hot One

Innovative automation platform revolutionizes album and wall art design for professional photographers

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundy Designer is proud to announce that its groundbreaking new feature, Design for Me, has been recognized by Professional Photographer Magazine as one of the 2025 PPA Hot Ones — the annual showcase of the year’s most innovative products shaping the future of photography. Each year, the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) highlights cutting-edge tools that help photographers elevate creativity, streamline workflow, and strengthen their businesses. Fundy Designer’s Design for Me platform stood out for its ability to automate the design process while maintaining each photographer’s unique creative vision.Smarter, Faster, More Personalized DesignThe Design for Me platform brings a new level of intelligence and customization to album and wall art design. Using fully configurable session presets—covering everything from weddings and engagements to families and portraits—photographers can now automate layout creation while retaining full creative control.With Design for Me, users can:• Save unlimited design presets that match their brand style, printer of choice and client offerings• Auto-generate full album, wall art and card designs, as well as Slideshows, in seconds• Eliminate repetitive setup steps while ensuring consistency and quality across every project• Deliver client-ready designs faster than ever before“Design for Me is about saving time without sacrificing creativity,” said Andrew “Fundy” Funderburg, Founder and President of Fundy Software. “Photographers can now build out entire album designs, wall art designs and more automatically—based on their own preferred album companies and aesthetic—so they can focus on what truly matters: their art and their clients.”Recognized by PPA as a 2025 Hot OnePPA’s annual Hot Ones guide has long been a trusted resource for professionals looking to discover the most advanced tools in photography. Inclusion in the 2025 list highlights Fundy Designer’s continued leadership in innovation and its mission to empower photographers with technology that enhances both creativity and profitability. “We’re honored to be featured among this year’s PPA Hot Ones,” added Funderburg. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to developing smart, intuitive tools that help photographers run more efficient, more successful studios.”About Fundy DesignerFundy Designer is the premier all-in-one design and sales platform for professional photographers. The software streamlines album design, wall art creation, studio branding, and in-person sales with intuitive tools that save time and boost revenue. Trusted by thousands of photographers worldwide, Fundy Designer continues to innovate solutions that merge artistry with business growth.Learn more about Design for Me and Fundy Designer’s Version 11 release at www.fundydesigner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.