GreyNoise Integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to Unify Network Intelligence and Accelerate the SOC

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreyNoise Intelligence , a leader in providing real-time intelligence about network-based attacks, today announced an integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM at Fal.Con Europe 2025 . The partnership enables security teams to leverage GreyNoise’s network intelligence alongside AI-powered threat detection and response from the Falconplatform for expanded perimeter visibility, accelerated investigations, and greater SOC efficiency.Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is transforming security operations with real-time speed, efficiency, and AI-powered automation that unifies native Falcon and third-party data for superior outcomes that legacy platforms can’t match. Through this integration, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM users gain direct access to GreyNoise’s actionable network intelligence to enrich perimeter-related alerts. GreyNoise’s global sensor network of over 5,000 sensors across 80 countries analyzes up to one billion sessions per day, tracking more than 50 million IPs to deliver verified context on scanning and exploitation activity. Combined with Falcon’s AI-powered detection and response, SOC teams can cut through alert noise and focus on the most critical threats.Key Benefits for CustomersToday’s adversaries move faster than ever, while legacy SIEMs remain slow, noisy, and costly to operate. The Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and GreyNoise integration delivers the speed and precision that modern SOCs demand:● Accelerated Triage and Prioritization: SOC teams gain real-time, context-rich intelligence to automatically suppress alerts from benign IPs identified by GreyNoise, freeing analysts to focus on high-fidelity signals and active threats.● Faster Investigation and Response: When GreyNoise validates suspicious activity, CrowdStrike Falcon Fusion SOAR workflows can be automatically triggered—streamlining investigations, removing bottlenecks, and reducing time-to-action.“Security teams are drowning in alerts, meanwhile, cyber criminals are getting faster and more sophisticated,” said Ash Devata, CEO GreyNoise Intelligence. “With CrowdStrike, we're transforming how security teams operate with GreyNoise's network intelligence - enabling more proactive, precision-driven defense."GreyNoise will be at Fal.Con Europe at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona on November 4-6, 2025. For additional information, please contact sales@greynoise.io.AvailabilityThe GreyNoise integration with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is available immediately for joint customers. Ready to try it? Take advantage of Crowdstrike’s free 15-day trial and sign up for GreyNoise.About GreyNoise IntelligenceGreyNoise Intelligence empowers defenders to act with speed and confidence by providing near real-time, verifiable intelligence. Attacks on network edge technologies (e.g. routers, firewalls, and VPN gateways) have become the leading initial access vector for breach. GreyNoise empowers organizations to improve the effectiveness of their security operations, perform in-depth threat hunting campaigns, and focus on the most critical threats to their networks. The GreyNoise Global Observation Grid observes and analyzes unique threat data at-scale that no one else can. We provide the most actionable threat intelligence against perimeter threats, so that no attack works twice.For more information, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/ , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

