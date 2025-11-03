Tranquil Tails Launches Silver Tails™ Calming Spray for Senior Pets

Silver Tails Pet Calming Spray Silver Tails Calming Spray for Dogs Silver Tails Calming Spray for Cats

New pheromone-based spray helps aging dogs and cats find calm, ease separation anxiety, and improve daily comfort in their senior years

SUSSEX, WI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tranquil Tails, the pet-wellness brand known for its science-based calming solutions, including the Tranquil Tails Calming Diffuser and PET ZEN Spray, today announced the launch of Silver Tails™, a pheromone-based calming spray created specifically for aging dogs and cats. Formulated with 40 percent more pheromone power than the company’s original PET ZEN Spray, Silver Tails™ provides a gentle solution to help senior pets feel more at ease during daily routines, travel, and periods of separation.“As pets age, their comfort and emotional well-being become increasingly important,” said John Bryson, President of Tranquil Tails. “We wanted to create a safe product that supports older pets through anxiety that can come with aging — without medication or sedation.”Addressing the Needs of Aging CompanionsAccording to market data from Packaged Facts, over fifty percent of U.S. dog- and cat-owning households now include a pet aged seven or older — a rapidly growing segment with distinct emotional and wellness needs. As pets grow older, mobility issues, joint discomfort, and sensory decline can increase stress and anxiety, making consistent, gentle support essential to their quality of life.Silver Tails™ was created with these needs in mind. It features a proprietary blend of 7 percent pheromone oil, Aloe Vera, and Leucidal SF Max, delivered in a water-based, ethanol-free, unscented formula that is free from isoparaffinic hydrocarbon solvents. Each two-ounce bottle offers up to 50 calming applications and is safe for both dogs and cats. The spray can be applied to bedding, carriers, or rest areas to help pets relax.Unlike ingestible or medicated solutions, Silver Tails™ provides a non-invasive, easy-to-use option that delivers calming support through natural pheromone technology — no pills, chews, or sedatives required.“Silver Tails™ is an advanced step forward for pets in their golden years,” said Lisa Bryson, Co-Founder and Vice President of Tranquil Tails. “Our focus has always been on empathy and innovation — creating science-driven solutions that help pets age gracefully and comfortably.”Rooted in Science, Trusted by Pet ParentsAs seen in independent reviews published by Petful.com and Vetstreet.com , Tranquil Tails continues to develop safe, effective, and science-based solutions that support the well-being of pets. Silver Tails™ builds on the brand’s growing portfolio of pet-wellness products.“Pet parents are looking for ways to support their aging pets without resorting to pharmaceutical products,” said Rebecca Zendejas, E-Commerce Manager at Tranquil Tails. “Silver Tails™ offers a gentle option that pets and families can trust.”Quick Facts• Designed for aging dogs and cats — advanced formula for senior companions• 40 percent higher pheromone concentration than PET ZEN Spray• Non-aerosol pump-mist delivery (2 oz bottle ≈ 40–50 treatments)• Water-based, ethanol-free, unscented, and non-sedating• Free from isoparaffinic hydrocarbon solvents• Non-ingestible and non-invasive — no pills, chews, or sedation required• MSRP $27.99 | Available November 3, 2025 on TranquilTails.us • Coming soon to Amazon and ChewyMembers of the press or pet influencers who wish to learn more, obtain product samples, or schedule interviews are encouraged to contact iVoice Communications at rene@ivoice.agency.About Tranquil Tails, Division of Vaportek: Tranquil Tails is a pet wellness brand dedicated to easing anxiety and promoting calm in the lives of cats and dogs. Our mission is to deliver safe, effective, and science-backed solutions that support the emotional well-being of pets at every age. Rooted in pheromone research, our products are thoughtfully formulated with high-quality ingredients—free from isoparaffinic hydrocarbon solvents—giving pet parents peace of mind. Every Tranquil Tails product is developed with compassion, transparency, and a deep respect for the bond between pets and their families. Proudly based in the U.S., we are committed to supporting pet households and giving back to the broader animal-loving community. Learn more at TranquilTails.USAbout Vaportek: Vaportek is a forward-thinking company specializing in smart solutions that bridge innovation and everyday life. With a commitment to functionality, effectiveness, and user-friendly design, Vaportek develops products for industrial spaces, commercial buildings, and the home. Vaportek has been manufacturing quality products in the USA since 1979. In addition to Vaportek products, the brand portfolio includes Mintek, Wilro, Tranquil Tails and Laroma. Veteran founded, 4th generation family owned, and headquartered in the U.S., Vaportek is driven by a passion for progress and a focus on community and safety. To learn more, visit www.vaportek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.