D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano Highlight European Holiday Pairing Trends for U.S. Consumers

European Holiday Pairings Spotlight D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano for U.S. Seasonal Entertaining

Across Europe sparkling wine and naturally cured ham play an important role in festive celebration. The balance of freshness and savory richness offer countless pairing options for winter entertaining” — Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As U.S. consumers plan holiday gatherings, interest in global culinary traditions, sparkling wines, and artisanal foods continues to grow. Two of Europe’s most emblematic heritage products—D.O. Cava, the only Spanish D.O. 100% specialized in high quality sparkling wine under the traditional method, and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, offer timely inspiration for editors covering holiday menus, cultural traditions, seasonal pairings, and winter entertaining trends.These seasonal trends align with broader shifts in U.S. consumer behavior. Sparkling wine consumption in the United States has doubled over the last decade and now represents a growing portion of overall wine consumption, with younger adults driving much of this demand. At the same time, consumers increasingly embrace artisanal and minimally processed foods rooted in European agricultural tradition.Together, D.O. Cava and Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español reflect these interests through their quality, traceability, and longstanding presence in European festive traditions.A Natural Holiday Pairing Rooted in European TraditionAcross Europe, winter holiday gatherings often feature quality sparkling wines and naturally cured meats. D.O. Cava—produced using the traditional method and aged for a long period of time to develop, complexity, finesse—pairs naturally with dishes ranging from seafood and roast poultry to charcuterie and festive desserts. Its Guarda Superior category is now fully organic as of 2025, reinforcing the commitment to future generations.Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, crafted through a natural curing process lasting at least 12 months offers a savory, balanced flavor that complements the bright acidity and fine bubbles of Cava. The pairing, long enjoyed during winter festivities across Europe—particularly in regions where these traditions originated—integrates seamlessly into U.S. holiday entertaining, where charcuterie boards, small bites, and global flavors continue to anchor seasonal menus.Find out ideas of recipes with Consorcio Jamon Serrano paired with D.O. Cava Guarda Superior:U.S. Market Momentum & Seasonal RelevanceBoth heritage products have seen rising engagement and recognition in the U.S. market.D.O. CavaThe United States is now the third-largest export market for D.O. Cava, with premium categories demonstrating notable traction. The U.S. ranks among the top markets globally for Guarda Superior Gran Reserva and Guarda Superior Reserva, reflecting strong appreciation for traditional-method sparkling wines and premium European offerings.Jamón ConsorcioSerranoThe United States remains one of the most important global destinations for premium cured ham, is the third market for ConsorcioSerrano. Recent import growth reflects U.S. consumers’ increasing preference for authentic, high-quality foods with strong origin, traceability, and natural production standards—characteristics especially valued during the holiday season.These trends show that American consumers increasingly value European products that balance heritage, quality, and responsible production—making both D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano particularly relevant for holiday stories.Expert Insight“Holiday gatherings are an opportunity to share flavors that bring people together,” said Doreen Colondres, chef, sommelier, and Special Campaign Ambassador. “Across Europe, sparkling wines and naturally cured hams play an important role in festive celebrations. Their balance of freshness and savory richness offers countless pairing options for winter entertaining.”Álvaro Díaz de Liaño, Chief Marketing Officer of ConsorcioSerrano, highlighted the appeal of European craftsmanship: “Jamón ConsorcioSerrano stands apart for its artisanal curing method and dedication to quality. The holidays offer a meaningful opportunity to highlight these traditions and introduce more Americans to the flavors that define Europe’s culinary heritage.”Sustainability LeadershipBoth D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano continue advancing sustainability initiatives that align with the European Union’s Farm to Fork strategy.D.O. Cava• All Guarda Superior sparkling wines are 100% organic beginning in 2025.• Producers adhere to strict traceability and transparency standards.Jamón ConsorcioSerrano• By 2030, producers aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 42%, water usage by 10%, and plastic by 25%.• By 2026, all producers will incorporate an animal-welfare certification seal across all operations.These commitments underscore the products’ alignment with U.S. consumer expectations for responsibly produced foods and beverages.Ongoing Education & U.S. EngagementEducation remains central to the European promotion program. Masterclasses, training sessions, and educational events at wine and culinary institutions.Press tastings, chef collaborations, and other holiday-season events continue to amplify awareness of these European heritage foods and their versatility in modern U.S. holiday menus.About D.O. CavaD.O. Cava is a prestigious Denomination of Origin recognized for producing some of the world's finest sparkling wines. Cava is known for its exceptional quality and versatility, made using the traditional method, which involves secondary fermentation in the bottle. Cava is celebrated globally and exported to over 100 countries, making it one of the most exported sparkling wine in Europe. The regulatory body ensures rigorous standards are met to maintain the excellence and authenticity of Cava, allowing it to consistently rank among the best sparkling wines internationally.About ConsorcioSerranoConsorcio del Jamón Serrano Español is a distinguished association dedicated to promoting the highest quality Serrano ham. Established in 1990, this entity was formed to uphold the traditional methods and rigorous standards of Serrano ham production, ensuring that every piece meets strict quality criteria. The association represents a significant portion of Serrano ham industry, including many leading producers and exporters. The Jamón ConsorcioSerrano quality seal guarantees that consumers receive products that embody the rich heritage and exceptional taste of authentic Serrano ham. Through continuous efforts in promotion and education, this institution aims to enhance global recognition and appreciation for this iconic product.EUROPEAN PROMOTION CAMPAIGNIn 2024, the European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano was launched. The goal is to increase the competitiveness, consumption, and awareness of the high production standards of European Union agricultural products in the U.S.

