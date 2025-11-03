Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,866 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Alert: Scam Text Message Impersonating Nebraska Department of Revenue

LINCOLN--The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is notifying consumers of a fraudulent text message circulating claiming to be from the Nebraska Department of Revenue. The message states that your tax refund request has been processed and approved and instructs you to provide payment information via a suspicious link that you must activate by replying on your mobile device. 

The Attorney General’s Office urges do not follow the instructions provided, do not click on any links, or reply to the message in any way.

For legitimate tax refund information, visit the official Nebraska Department of Revenue website at https://revenue.nebraska.gov/.

Key Warning Signs of this Scam

Recommended Actions

Consumers are advised to remain vigilant, as scammers frequently impersonate government agencies to steal personal and financial information.

For more information, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Affairs Response Team at 402-471-2682 or visit ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Consumer Alert: Scam Text Message Impersonating Nebraska Department of Revenue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more