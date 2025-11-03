Consumer Alert: Scam Text Message Impersonating Nebraska Department of Revenue

LINCOLN--The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is notifying consumers of a fraudulent text message circulating claiming to be from the Nebraska Department of Revenue. The message states that your tax refund request has been processed and approved and instructs you to provide payment information via a suspicious link that you must activate by replying on your mobile device.

The Attorney General’s Office urges do not follow the instructions provided, do not click on any links, or reply to the message in any way.

For legitimate tax refund information, visit the official Nebraska Department of Revenue website at https://revenue.nebraska.gov/.

Key Warning Signs of this Scam

Recommended Actions

Consumers are advised to remain vigilant, as scammers frequently impersonate government agencies to steal personal and financial information.

For more information, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Affairs Response Team at 402-471-2682 or visit ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov.