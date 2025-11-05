Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney

Governor Josh Stein has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately today through interment for former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, who died on Monday.

Before serving as the 46th Vice President under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, Cheney served as the 17th U.S. Secretary of Defense for President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993. He also served as the White House Chief of Staff for President Gerald Ford from 1975 to 1977 and as a U.S. Representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district from 1979 to 1989.

A second flag announcement will be issued once information on funeral services becomes available.

“Vice President Dick Cheney served this country for decades,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Anna and I are praying for his family in this time of mourning. May his memory be a blessing.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

