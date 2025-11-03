Multiple Suspects Charged for Having Firearms in Conspiracy to Provide Material Support to ISIS

Last Friday, the FBI arrested multiple suspects and took them into custody. They have now been charged for having firearms that would be used in a conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS—a vicious foreign terrorist organization hell-bent on murdering Americans. The complaint sets forth grievous allegations of a radical Islamic terror plot involving AR-style rifles, shotguns, handguns, and other tools for a tactical assault.

“This newly unsealed complaint reveals a major ISIS-linked terror plot with multiple subjects arrested in the Eastern District of Michigan targeting the United States,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “According to the complaint, subjects had multiple AR-15 rifles, tactical gear, and a detailed plan to carry out an attack on American soil. Thanks to the extraordinary diligence of our U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr., the FBI and state and local law enforcement officers, this plot was stopped before innocent lives were lost.”

“With today’s unsealed criminal complaint, the American people can see the results of months of tireless investigative work where the FBI acted quickly and likely saved many lives,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “We’ll continue to follow the facts, uphold the law, and deliver justice for the American people.”

“We are thankful for the exceptional work of the FBI in keeping the Homeland safe and for the helping hand of state and local law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr.

“FBI Detroit and its Joint Terrorism Task Force are relentless in ensuring the safety of the citizens of Michigan and beyond. Defending the homeland will always be one of our top priorities, and we will utilize every available federal resource to disrupt and dismantle any individuals or groups who threaten national security,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan for their dedicated support.”

The investigation is ongoing.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

