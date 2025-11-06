California Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Using Social Media to Sexually Exploit a Minor and Threatening to Share Sexual Images

EUGENE, Ore.—A Red Bluff, California, man was sentenced to federal prison today for using social media to coerce a minor into sending him sexually explicit material.

Elijah McCabe, 27, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison and a 15-year term of supervised release.

According to court documents, in September 2023, McCabe posed as a minor on social media to trick a minor victim into sending him sexually explicit photos. McCabe threatened to share those images to friends and family to coerce the victim into sending child sexual abuse material (CSAM) – an act known as sextortion. The victim’s family contacted the police after learning an associate of the minor victim had received CSAM of the victim.

On June 7, 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant at McCabe’s residence and found his cell phone floating in the tank of a toilet. McCabe was arrested after a search of his device found evidence of CSAM, specifically, the sexually explicit material McCabe coerced the victim to provide.

“We have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable—our children. Child sexual exploitation has a devastating impact on victims, their families, and our communities. We will continue to work with our partners to find and hold these perpetrators accountable,” said Scott E. Bradford, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

“While we count this sentencing as a success, it doesn't diminish the harm done to the victim, their family, and their friends,” said Doug Olson, FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge. “Our work will continue, and we will pursue those who prey on children, as well as to help victims of abuse access tools to help them heal.”

On September 19, 2024, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a two-count indictment charging McCabe with Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Coercion and Enticement of a Minor.

On August 5, 2025, McCabe pleaded guilty to Coercion and Enticement of a Minor.

This case was investigated by FBI Portland with assistance from FBI Sacramento. It was prosecuted by William M. McLaren, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember CSAM depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document the victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, they re-victimize and re-traumatize the child victims each time their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at www.missingkids.org.

This case was brought in collaboration with Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.