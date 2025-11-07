Seven Charged in Multi-State Burglary Ring Targeting Asian Business Owners

A Colombian national made his initial appearance today after being arrested for his alleged role in a burglary ring that primarily targeted residents of Asian descent in Oregon and Washington.

Derinson Martinez-Grandas, 34, is one of seven individuals charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to transmit stolen property.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in early October 2025, Martinez-Grandas and six co-conspirators burglarized homes in Oregon and Washington by traveling from state to state, staying in short-term rentals secured by Martinez-Grandas, identifying and surveilling potential burglary victims—who were all Asian business owners—and then performing reconnaissance on the victims’ residences.

The complaint and court documents allege that Martinez-Grandas and his co-conspirators employed signal jamming technology, perimeter countersurveillance, and seven-way group calls when carrying out their burglaries. They entered their victims’ homes by shattering glass doors. Once inside, they ransacked the residences, stealing large amounts of United States and foreign currency, jewelry, designer handbags, purses, wallets, travel documents, and other valuables. After the burglaries, the crew would return to their short-term rental and package the proceeds for transport, transfer, or transmittal.

Court documents allege that defendants first burglarized a home in Auburn, Washington on October 3, 2025, then burglarized a home in Eugene, Oregon, on October 6, 2025, and burglarized a third home in Salem, Oregon, on October 9, 2025. All were the homes of Asian business owners who were away working at their businesses. Between the Eugene and Salem burglaries, detectives with the Eugene Police Department became aware of the group’s movements and began surveillance. Following the burglary in Salem, detectives surveilled and identified that Martinez-Grandas and his co-conspirators returned to their rental in Eugene, which had been rented by Martinez-Grandas. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the rental that night.

Upon execution of the warrant, investigators recovered money and property believed to be burglarized from the various residences, digital devices believed to be used by the burglary crew, evidence of money wires to Bogota, Colombia, and various Colombian travel documentation, including passports. As officers went to execute the search warrant, the burglary crew fled into a nearby wooded area. After several hours, law enforcement eventually detained all seven individuals. Investigators later performed searches of the devices, which revealed additional evidence of the conspiracy, including sending and receiving burglary coordinates, surveillance communications, and shared messages containing messages highlighting the burglary targets from the preceding days.

“This multi-state operation deliberately targeted hardworking families and struck at the very core of personal safety – the victims’ own homes – instilling fear throughout multiple communities,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott E. Bradford. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

“This robbery crew instilled fear and directed violence toward the hard-working small business owners who make this community special and unique,” said FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson. “Working with our partners at Eugene Police Department, we were able to disrupt their acts and hold them accountable for their actions.”

“The District Attorney’s Office is solely interested in seeing these individuals held to account for the victimization of our community members,” said Lane County District Attorney Christopher J. Parosa. “We appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in helping local law enforcement achieve that end.”

Martinez-Grandas made his first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

William Estiven Rodriguez-Gaviria, 26, a co-conspirator, made his first appearance in federal court before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the District of Arizona. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Eugene Police Department with assistance from the Salem Police Department and the Auburn Police Department. It is being prosecuted by William M. McLaren, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Oregon, in coordination with the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.