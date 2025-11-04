Veterans Month Medication and Suicide Prevention Event Hosted at Michigan State Capitol November 5

MISSD’s akathisia awareness ads have previously run on military bases serving all branches. Currently, MISSD is running a public health ad near Michigan’s State Capitol in Lansing.

Veterans groups, the Battle Creek VA, and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency host training and film screening on medication safety.

Veterans deserve therapeutic care — not preventable harm. We’re pleased to support the Michigan veterans community in this endeavor.” — Wendy Dolin, MISSD founder

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Veteran Harms Reduction Training will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, November 5 at the Anderson House Office Building in Lansing at 11:00 a.m. This first-of-its-kind event is free and open to all. The event includes training, a screening of the documentary film "Medicating Normal," and a panel discussion with the filmmaker, experts, and surviving families.

This multi-partner collaboration among the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, the Battle Creek VA Health System, Central Michigan University, the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation (MISSD), the Lansing Area Veterans Coalition, Michigan Commanders Group, the Grunt Style Foundation, and others will provide evidence-based information and training about medication-related suicidality and veteran suicide prevention strategies.

"Nearly 70% of veterans under VA care are prescribed psychotropic medications," noted State Representative Jamie Thompson. "With the growing veteran suicide rates and known risks from the Food and Drug Administration, it is imperative that providers, veterans, and their families understand the risks and know what to look for should they experience adverse medication events. I am proud to help host this incredible event at the State House Office Building to ensure our veterans and mental health clinicians are properly educated and that we set a path forward, not just for veterans, but all Michiganders."

"As a Marine Corps veteran, my friends and I uniquely understand the mental health challenges facing our community, and the urgent need to become safer and smarter in the way we provide mental health treatments for those who have served our nation," said Joe Tate, State Representative and former Speaker of the House. "Thanks to the Battle Creek VA Medical System, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, and all those who helped organize this vital training in the State Capitol, here in the people’s House."

MISSD is providing a catered lunch-and-learn training for mental health clinicians, veterans, and families about akathisia, a medication-induced disorder associated with self-harm, violence, and suicide. Michigan is currently the 15th stop on the foundation's bold '50 in 5' national public health campaign—an effort aimed at bringing akathisia awareness to all 50 states within five years.

"Education about common adverse medication events and how to identify them as they’re happening can save lives," said MISSD founder Wendy Dolin. "Veterans deserve therapeutic care — not preventable harm. We’re pleased to support the Michigan veterans community in this endeavor."

EVENT DETAILS

Participants for tomorrow’s Veteran Harms Reduction Training can earn free CEUs approved by Central Michigan University and should register online in advance.

Wednesday, November 5 | 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Anderson House Office Building – Mackinac Room, 5th floor

124 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI 48933

