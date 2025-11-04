C-Motive Adds John Mulliken and Grant Allen to Board of Directors

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C-Motive is announcing two new members of its board of directors - John Mulliken and Grant Allen. “We are so happy to have their experience to help C-Motive in this next phase of scale-up,” said C-Motive CEO Matt Maroon. “A highly respected and successful board of directors is crucial for our continued success, especially at this pivotal moment for the company.”John Mulliken brings over two decades of experience in technology, operations, and climate innovation to C-Motive’s board of directors. Previously, he was Chief Technology Officer at Wayfair, where he helped scale the business through its IPO. He has also spent time as Head of Global Carbon Markets at Indigo Ag, where he launched the first large-scale and verified agricultural carbon credit program. Mulliken is an Operating Partner at Azolla Ventures, where he provides strategic, organizational, and operational guidance to portfolio company leadership. He is a Senior Lecturer in the Strategy Unit at Harvard Business School, where his work focuses on climate strategy, climate finance, and building climate technology ventures, and he is affiliated with both the Business and Environment Initiative of HBS and Harvard’s Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability. Mulliken serves on the boards of several public and private companies, including URBN and Bombas, and is actively involved in shaping climate policy through the Carbon Zero Project.“C-Motive’s technology has the potential to be transformative to one of the most significant uses of energy and critical materials on Earth; motors,” said Mulliken. “I’ve spent enough time in warehouses and with appliance manufacturers to be aware of what can be done if you can address cost, efficiency, and maintenance all in one product. The C-Motive team is laser-focused on achieving that goal.”Grant Allen has been successfully investing across corporate and financial VC platforms for two decades. He is one of the leading investors focused on the application of new technologies (AI, cloud, mobile, IoT, cybersecurity) to foundational industries such as energy, mobility/transport, manufacturing, and the built environment. Currently a Fund Partner with I Squared Capital leading the InfraTech strategy, Allen was a founding General Partner of SE Ventures where he helped raise $1.1B from Schneider Electric and led investments in companies such as Kojo, Higharc, AutoGrid, and Fabric8Labs. Prior to helping build SE Ventures, he was the Global Head of Ventures at ABB Ventures and began his VC career with Core Capital, a $350M enterprise software focused fund. Allen is also a prolific angel investor, backing more than 50 companies including Dexterity, Formic, T-robotics, Juna.ai, Carta, and Wagestream.“Electric motors are fundamental to modern society, and they also soak up over 40% of global electricity consumption,” said Allen. “I first met the C-Motive team when I was at ABB, and immediately saw the potential for a planetary-scale paradigm shift in motor technology. It's an honor to now partner with Matt and be directly involved with the scale-up of their technology."C-Motive Technologies is the world’s only company commercializing electrostatic motor technology for industrial applications. C-Motive’s technology is an all-in-one solution, eliminating the need for gearboxes and removing magnetics from traditional motor applications. The company has completed a series of successful in-field demonstrations and is gearing up for pilot production and initial sales in the second half of 2026.

