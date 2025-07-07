C-Motive Technologies Closes $13.5 Million Funding Round and Announces New Facility to Scale Production

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C-Motive Technologies has successfully closed a $13.5 million fundraising round. The round was spearheaded by MAK Capital, a hedge fund based out of New York City led by Michael Kaufman.“We are excited to support C-Motive as it commercializes its revolutionary electrostatic motor technology,” said Kaufman. “For a lower up front cost, their motors should provide manufacturers higher energy efficiency, reduced maintenance expense, and eliminate dependence on rare-earth metals and foreign supply chains.”The funding round included strong insider commitment with reinvestments from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), Rockwell Automation, Starlight Ventures, Evergreen Climate Partners, Collab Fund, and Prime Impact Fund. New investment groups included Madison-based NVNG Investment Advisors and Chicago-based Exposition Ventures.With this funding, C-Motive plans to catalyze the next phase of commercial development and move to pilot production. The startup has outgrown the current lab and production facility and is moving to 7600 Discovery Drive in Middleton, a 28,000 sq ft building with the space and infrastructure to scale up pilot motor production. The building is fully equipped to house manufacturing and R&D operations with room to grow over the next few years."To our continued supporters, thank you for believing in C-Motive,” said C-Motive CEO Matt Maroon. “As we welcome new investors, we celebrate a shared vision: proving electrostatic motor products can materially cut global electricity consumption and carbon emissions. We’re proud to call Middleton home and continue to grow in the greater-Madison community. This investment round isn’t just proof of our superior technology; it is a testament to the potential of this motor product to take advantage of a domestic supply chain and build a more cost-effective and sustainable future."About C-Motive TechnologiesC-Motive Technologies, Inc. is a Wisconsin-based cleantech startup creating the world’s most energy efficient direct-drive motor technology. Through the use of electrostatic forces, the company produces motors which eliminate the need for any critical rare-earth metals and reduces copper usage over 90%. C-Motive’s electrostatic motors help customers improve facility energy efficiency, delivering industry-leading economic payback and significant reductions in Scope 2 carbon emissions in a wide range of industrial applications. To learn more, please visit www.c-motive.com

