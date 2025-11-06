Oklahoma Mom Requests Meeting with President Trump re Harm to Americans from Federal Sewage Disposal Rule

Open Letter to President Trump, HHS Secretary Kennedy & the American People

Says Data Shows the Risk to Human Health from Federal Sewage Sludge Rule is Incompatible with Making America Healthy Again and It's Time for Solutions

There’s no politics in our health. No American should be exposed to the hazards of toxic sewage sludge and we believe the President will agree with us...” — Paula Yockel, President/Founder of Mission503, Inc.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma mom, turned researcher and nonprofit founder, Paula Yockel, has released a 10-minute video Open Letter to President Trump, HHS Secretary Kennedy and the American People via social media presenting a compelling case on the risk to human health from land-disposed sewage sludge (“biosolids”) as regulated per U.S. federal rule, 40 CFR Part 503, and requests a meeting with President Trump to discuss facts and solutions.While showing the rare and visceral drone footage of actual land-application of sewage sludge, Yockel poses the question to President Trump, “Have you ever seen what we do with the waste from our city sewers?” She then pivots to revealing the 2010-2015 publicly available hospital discharge data showing the disproportionate risk of disease in a rural community where toxic sewage sludge has been land-applied to farmland since the early 80s—the community where she and her family lived for many years and experienced much illness. “The community shows over 125 diagnoses with a statistically significant increased relative risk compared to the state [of Oklahoma]—including acute and chronic illness…”, Yockel says while displaying the graphed data.“Mr. President, we have a problem worth solving… and a national wastewater infrastructure problem worth solving”, she says in the video.The video also reveals other harms from the 503 Rule beyond the communities where sludge is applied to farmland as fertilizer. “The American People have no idea some of the food they are eating is being grown or grazed on toxic sewer sludge,” she says.Further discussion with Yockel reveals her proposed solution is a secondary tier of national wastewater infrastructure dedicated to the safe management of sewage solids. “Today’s wastewater infrastructure is engineered to separate liquids and solids, then focuses on treating the liquid. It was not designed for, nor is it mechanically capable of safe disposal of sewage solids. We are ready to propose a plan to the President for solving this problem.” Yockel indicates that engineering innovation and significant capital investment are required, but as she states in the video, “the American people are already paying a cost far greater than any dollar amount needed to fix this … But if we care about this, it can be done.”Yockel concludes her remarks to President Trump by requesting a meeting with him at the People’s House and conveys the message that “Making America Healthy Again and dumping our sewage into our lives are wholly incompatible. We can’t have both … And we want to help you and Secretary Kennedy Make America Healthy Again.”The mom, and nonprofit founder, says she’s ready for the meeting when the call comes, and emphasizes, “There’s no politics in our health. No American should be exposed to the hazards of toxic sewage sludge and we believe the President will agree with us and the facts we're prepared to present to him.”She is asking the American people to share her video far and wide on social media. The video is posted to FB @ Paula Yockel and Mission503 ; on X @ Mission503USA; and on TikTok and IG @ Mission503Official; and YouTube @ Mission503.The video concludes with message boards inviting the American people to support her mission by visiting www.Mission503.org and signing a petition, getting the t-shirt, and/or donating $5.03. And for Americans who feel harmed by sewage sludge, she invites them to register on her National Register of 503 Victims found on her website’s Unite/Be Heard page.Yockel welcomes assistance from the media to route the video to President Trump, HHS Secretary Kennedy, and to the American People.The drone footage in the video is available to media at www.Mission503.org on the ABOUT page in MEDIA KIT.Paula Yockel (pronounced YAW-kuhl) is the founder and President of Mission503, Inc. A 501c4 social welfare organization dedicated to raising awareness to the harms of land-disposed sewage sludge per federal rule 40 CFR Part 503 and advocating for policy change and new national wastewater infrastructure. Yockel and her family experienced significant illness from sewage sludge disposal near their home when living in northeast Oklahoma County, OK. Harm inspired research. Research inspired the mission. The key findings in her research are presented in a slideshow at www.Mission503.org > Get Informed page, along with many resources for learning facts about the harm of the 503 Rule.

