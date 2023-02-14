U.S. federal rule 503 is responsible for the mass distribution of sewage sludge onto America’s farmland & into our lives

Mission503 Get Informed

The 503 Rule is the U.S. federal rule responsible for the mass distribution of sewage sludge onto America’s farmland and into our lives. Get Informed

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOM’S RESEARCH REVEALS INCREASED RISK OF DISEASE IN HER COMMUNITY WHERE BIOSOLIDS HAVE BEEN APPLIED TO FARMLAND FOR 40+ YEARS, AND DNA THAT LINKS BIOSOLIDS TO ILLNESS. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NONPROFIT TO DISMANTLE AND REPLACE THE FEDERAL BIOSOLIDS RULE.Today, February 14th, 2023, during public comments at the Oklahoma City City Council meeting, Mission503 announces their formation, as well as their pursuit to change the federal rule governing the “standards for the use and disposal of sewage sludge”, 40 CFR Part 503.Concerned that biosolids (sewage sludge) being used on farmland near her home in northeast Oklahoma City, near Jones, OK, were making her family sick, in 2016 Paula Yockel and her young son left home to escape their illnesses from biosolids. Paula went in pursuit of facts, not knowing that 6+ years of testing and research would uncover DNA evidence linking biosolids to her illness, as well as reveal increased risk of infectious disease, cancer, respiratory disease, heart disease, mental disorders, birth defects, and other diseases in her community where Oklahoma City has land applied their biosolids for over 40 years.Promulgated in 1993 and administered by the U.S. EPA, 40 CFR Part 503—the “503 Rule”— is the federal rule that regulates and promotes the use of sewage sludge (biosolids) as agricultural fertilizer on farmland across the United States. Biosolids are sewage sludge—a hazardous semi-solid material comprised of everything that gets flushed in toilets and washed down every kind of drain in a city sewer system—that undergoes processing at wastewater treatment plants to meet what critics believe are the unprotective regulatory standards of the 503 Rule.Biosolids have come under recent scrutiny due to PFAS contamination of dairy and beef farms in Maine and Michigan resulting in significant loss to farmers. The 2018 EPA Office of Inspector General Report, #19-P-0002, concluded “EPA was unable to assess the impact of hundreds of unregulated pollutants in land-applied biosolids on human health and the environment”.What began as a fact-finding pursuit to protect her family became a mission—Mission503SMFounded by Paula Yockel, Mission503, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) social welfare, nonprofit organization raising national awareness about biosolids and the 503 Rule as the first step towards their ultimate objective of changing the federal rule and ending land-disposal of biosolids. “It’s time our Nation knows about biosolids—the truth about biosolids”, the founder and Board President said, “and it’s time for change”.The nonprofit’s mission statement is this:Mission503 exists to open the eyes of Our Nation to the harm of current sewage disposal practices—so through one unified mission we can stop sewage pollution, as well as lead the way to new federal sewage disposal regulations and infrastructure solutions that Our Nation and Planet can trust. In an open video-letter to the American People, located on the nonprofit’s website at Mission503.org, as well as YouTube and Rumble , Paula Yockel tells the Nation what inspired the founding of Mission503 and invites the Nation to get informed about biosolids, and get involved with Mission503, as they pursue changing the federal rule.A slideshow of key research findings are on the Mission503.org website, as are laboratory results supporting Paula Yockel’s concerns, easy-to-navigate informative resources about biosolids, and multiple tools enabling nationwide involvement in their mission, including:• A national petition to end land application of biosolids• The first-of-its-kind “National Register of 503 VictimsSM” where U.S. citizens that believe they’ve been harmed from exposure to biosolids can be acknowledged and heard• A 503 Victims’ Stories portal, and more…Step 1 is awareness.The American People will care about biosolids when they know about biosolids. Please help Mission503 inform the Nation and inspire involvement.View Mission503’s public announcement at the Feb. 14, 2023, Oklahoma City City Council Meeting on YouTube. Scroll to citizen comments at conclusion of meeting.Media Contact:Email: Media@Mission503.orgMedia Kit is available on the ABOUT page at www.Mission503.org , containing Paula Yockel’s video-letter, photos and videos of Class B biosolids being land-applied in Oklahoma City, a slideshow of key findings, mission statement and key objectives of Mission503, logos, photos of Paula & David Yockel, headshot of Paula Yockel, and a mini-autobio.

Mission503 Get Informed