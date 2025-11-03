Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,744 in the last 365 days.

Infofree.com Launches Powerful New People Finder Search Covering Over 400 Million Records

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infofree.com, a leading provider of sales leads, mailing lists, email lists and marketing solutions for businesses, is excited to announce the launch of its new People Finder Search feature. This advanced tool gives users access to comprehensive background information on over 400 million individuals, empowering sales professionals, marketers, and business owners to connect with the right people more effectively than ever before.

The People Finder Search enables subscribers to quickly locate individuals by name and
address. The tool provides valuable details such as names including aliases, phone numbers, email addresses, relationships, home value and income.

“This new feature is a major enhancement to our platform,” said Fred Vakili, CEO of
Infofree.com. “Our goal has always been to make high-quality business and consumer data
accessible to help entrepreneurs grow. With People Finder Search, our users can get more
information on a potential prospect before doing business with them...nobody elese has this.”

The addition of this tool complements Infofree.com’s robust suite of lead generation and
marketing products, which already includes access to business databases, consumer lists, email marketing tools, and CRM capabilities. The People Finder Search brings even more power to the platform, making it a one-stop solution for data-driven prospecting.

For more information or to try the new People Finder Search, visit www.infofree.com


About Infofree.com
Infofree.com is a leading provider of high-quality business and consumer databases, helping entrepreneurs and sales professionals grow their businesses through better data. Founded by database marketing pioneer Vin Gupta, Infofree.com delivers affordable access to millions of sales leads, email marketing tools, and CRM features—all in one easy-to-use platform.

Monica Messer
DatabaseUSA/infofree
+1 877-297-4056
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Infofree.com Launches Powerful New People Finder Search Covering Over 400 Million Records

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more