Infofree.com Launches Powerful New People Finder Search Covering Over 400 Million Records
The People Finder Search enables subscribers to quickly locate individuals by name and
address. The tool provides valuable details such as names including aliases, phone numbers, email addresses, relationships, home value and income.
“This new feature is a major enhancement to our platform,” said Fred Vakili, CEO of
Infofree.com. “Our goal has always been to make high-quality business and consumer data
accessible to help entrepreneurs grow. With People Finder Search, our users can get more
information on a potential prospect before doing business with them...nobody elese has this.”
The addition of this tool complements Infofree.com’s robust suite of lead generation and
marketing products, which already includes access to business databases, consumer lists, email marketing tools, and CRM capabilities. The People Finder Search brings even more power to the platform, making it a one-stop solution for data-driven prospecting.
For more information or to try the new People Finder Search, visit www.infofree.com
About Infofree.com
Infofree.com is a leading provider of high-quality business and consumer databases, helping entrepreneurs and sales professionals grow their businesses through better data. Founded by database marketing pioneer Vin Gupta, Infofree.com delivers affordable access to millions of sales leads, email marketing tools, and CRM features—all in one easy-to-use platform.
