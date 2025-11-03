Infofree.com Launches Powerful New People Finder Search Covering Over 400 Million Records

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infofree.com, a leading provider of sales leads email lists and marketing solutions for businesses, is excited to announce the launch of its new People Finder Search feature. This advanced tool gives users access to comprehensive background information on over 400 million individuals, empowering sales professionals, marketers, and business owners to connect with the right people more effectively than ever before.The People Finder Search enables subscribers to quickly locate individuals by name andaddress. The tool provides valuable details such as names including aliases, phone numbers, email addresses, relationships, home value and income.“This new feature is a major enhancement to our platform,” said Fred Vakili, CEO ofInfofree.com. “Our goal has always been to make high-quality business and consumer dataaccessible to help entrepreneurs grow. With People Finder Search, our users can get moreinformation on a potential prospect before doing business with them...nobody elese has this.”The addition of this tool complements Infofree.com’s robust suite of lead generation andmarketing products, which already includes access to business databases, consumer lists, email marketing tools, and CRM capabilities. The People Finder Search brings even more power to the platform, making it a one-stop solution for data-driven prospecting.For more information or to try the new People Finder Search, visit www.infofree.com About Infofree.comInfofree.com is a leading provider of high-quality business and consumer databases, helping entrepreneurs and sales professionals grow their businesses through better data. Founded by database marketing pioneer Vin Gupta, Infofree.com delivers affordable access to millions of sales leads, email marketing tools, and CRM features—all in one easy-to-use platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.