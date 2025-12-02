DatabaseUSA Offers AI Tools to Help Nonprofits Navigate Federal Funding Cuts

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DatabaseUSA, a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence , announced significant advancements in its latest generation of AI models that are transforming the way nonprofits identify, engage, and retain donors. These next-generation predictive models are delivering measurable results across key performance areas, including increased response rates, improved donor retention, and higher donor contributions —helping nonprofits thrive amid major funding challenges.Following the July 2025 legislation that eliminated approximately $1.1 billion in federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), more than 1,500 locally operated public television and radio stations have been searching for innovative ways to sustain programming and expand their donor bases. DatabaseUSA’s recent study reveals a shifting donor landscape: while two years ago the average PBS donor was 55, a growing number of younger supporters between 25 and 45 are now contributing to keep public broadcasting alive.“Understanding how younger audiences give and engage is critical for the future of public media,” said DatabaseUSA CEO Fred Vakili. “The breakthroughs we’ve made in predictive model performance this year are just the beginning. We’re eager to build upon this momentum to create strategies that help nonprofits achieve even greater mission success.”The company’s success stems from its expanding suite of nonprofit solutions, including audience demographics, lapsed and house file modeling and churn predictor models; tools designed to optimize every stage of donor development.About DatabaseUSADatabaseUSA provides enterprise, small business, nonprofit, and political organizations with data-driven insights through proprietary business and consumer datasets, AI/ML models, and advanced software applications. With over 15 years of experience, DatabaseUSA empowers organizations to acquire, engage, and retain donors through donor modeling, real-time APIs, CRM integration. Visit databaseUSA.com for more information.

